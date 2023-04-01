What To Know About Your Crawl Space

Having a home with a crawl space, especially if you are a first-time homeowner, can be stressful. It’s hard to know what to keep an eye on and what kind of maintenance it needs if you’ve never had a crawl space before.

Columbia Crawlspace is here to help with all of your crawl space questions. Here are some things you need to have in your crawl space and why they can be essential for you to keep maintained.

What Do You Need in Your Crawl Space?

Whether you’re looking at buying a home with a crawl space or you already own one, there are certain things you should look for to ensure your crawl space does not get damaged.

Vents

Crawl space vents aren’t always necessary and are usually not recommended in Middle Tennessee. If you are purchasing a home, it may already have vents so there is care that you need to take with them.

If your crawl space has vents, make sure they are closed, especially in the summer months. Humid air can get inside and condensate, causing water to settle on the floor of your crawl space.

Dehumidifier

You should check and see if your home needs a dehumidifier. They typically aren’t necessary, but there are times when temporarily having one may be needed. They can get moisture levels down quickly, so your crawl space can maintain a suitable humidity level.

Exhaust Fan

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=19-sV3G8VXs

An exhaust fan is necessary for any crawl space. It prevents any contaminated air from entering your living space and allows it to go outside your home instead. Contaminated air can include mold, spores, radon, gas, or small particles of contaminated dust, so you want to ensure those things stay out of your home.

Sump Pump

Sump Pumps can help if you have groundwater intrusion, but they aren’t the only way to remove that water. Sometimes you can “gravity flow” the water out. If you are able to use this method, it saves you the cost and maintenance of a sump pump. If your only option is to use a sump pump, you will have to keep an eye on it. If you ever decide to sell your home, you will have to make sure the new owners know about it so they can continue to maintain it.

Columbia Crawlspace

You should check out your crawl space about twice a year to ensure everything is working and in good condition. If you’re not sure what to look for or notice something is amiss, Columbia Crawlspace can help!

