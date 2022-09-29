What to Know About WCS Parent and Teacher Conferences

As we near the end of the first nine weeks of the school year, teachers have been reaching out to families to schedule teacher-parent conferences.

Though the official date for conferences is Tuesday, October 11, teachers are able to be flexible with scheduling their time to meet with parents. Each school will be in touch with families regarding communication for scheduling a conference. Most conferences will run from 15-20 minutes, but if families think more time will be needed, they should work with the teacher to plan accordingly.

Parent/teacher conferences allow families the opportunity to build relationships with their student’s teachers. If additional meetings are needed throughout the year, parents should reach out to the teacher to schedule a conversation.

For a successful meeting, the district has put together some tips listed below:

Talk with your students about which subjects they like or find difficult.

Ask them if they have any questions for their teacher.

Make a list of topics to discuss during the conference.

Don’t be afraid to ask questions. Here are a few questions you may consider: What will my child be expected to master this year, and how can I help? Is my child working to the best of their ability? How do you evaluate students? Do tests, attendance and homework all count toward grades? Does my child seem happy and engaged in school?

Stay in touch with the teacher and follow up with any questions you didn’t have an opportunity to ask.

