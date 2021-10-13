What to Know About Twitch’s Data Breach

Twitch, an interactive livestreaming service, has been hacked, reports The Verge.

Twitch confirmed it suffered from a data breach and says the company is “working with urgency to understand the extent of this.”

The good news, the leak doesn’t appear to include password or address information on Twitch users, but it’s not sure if that information was obtained or not at this time.

What’s included in the data breach:

3 years worth of details regarding creator payouts on Twitch.

The entirety of twitch.tv, “with commit history going back to its early beginnings.”

Source code for the mobile, desktop, and video game console Twitch clients.

Code related to proprietary SDKs and internal AWS services used by Twitch.

An unreleased Steam competitor from Amazon Game Studios.

Data on other Twitch properties like IGDB and CurseForge.

Twitch’s internal security tools.

In a blog post, Twitch gave an update on the incident stating they have reset all stream keys. Also, users may need to manually update their software before starting a new stream.