What to Know About Thursday’s Severe Weather

Severe weather, including the potential for tornadoes, golf ball-sized hail, damaging winds in excess of 60mph and flash flooding, is expected in the middle Tennessee area Thursday afternoon and evening.

Currently, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect through 1 am Friday and Wind Advisory is in effect from 4pm Thursday until 4 am Friday

Here’s What You Need to Know

*updates from NWS

Non-severe showers and thunderstorms have already moved into southern portions of Middle TN.

Most of middle Tennessee is in the “Moderate Risk”

Two rounds of severe weather is expected – The first starts this afternoon around 1 pm, west of I-65. These storms could contain strong, long-track tornadoes, large hail and could produce flash flooding.

This first round hinges on whether the rains last longer than expected. If they stick around until mid-afternoon (which we don’t expect), this will reduce the likelihood of afternoon severe weather. However, if they end and the sun comes out, this will only act to enhance the severe weather threat between 1 pm and about 6 pm this afternoon. If these storms start to develop, this is when we could see the stronger, long-track tornadoes occur. The best location for this to occur is south of I-40 and west of I-65. Large hail and localized flash flooding is also possible.

The second round is expected between 6 pm and 11 pm CDT. This would consist of a broken line of intense thunderstorms that will present the possibility of damaging straight line winds (65+ mph), multiple tornadoes and flash flooding and these threats will be for ALL of Middle TN

Be Prepared

Before severe weather hits, review severe weather preparedness.

Resources:

Detailed Forecast Through Saturday:

Thursday

Showers likely, then showers and thunderstorms after 7am. Some storms could be severe, with large hail and damaging winds. High near 74. Windy, with a south southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Thursday Night

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 10pm. Some storms could be severe, with large hail and damaging winds. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Windy, with a south wind 25 to 30 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. West southwest wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night

A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Light south southeast wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night

Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 56. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.