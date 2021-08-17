What to Know About the WCS Mask Opt Out

By
Andrea Hinds
-
mask
Stock Image

Williamson County School Board met on Monday, August 16th and discussed Gov Lee’s recent Executive Order on face masks at schools and how it applies to WCS families.

Monday, Gov Lee signed an Executive Order that allows parents to opt their children out of a school mask mandate if either a school board or health board enacts one over a district. This Executive Order comes a week after the Williamson County School Board passed (7-3) a temporary mask mandate at elementary schools effective August 12th through September 21st.

The WCS elementary-level mask mandate is still valid. Gov. Lee’s Executive Order is an “overlay,” WCS Superintendent Jason Golden explained.

Here’s what you need to know about how the Executive Order works:

  • The Executive Order is effective immediately through 11:59pm October 5, 2021.
  • It applies to students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
  • It allows parents or guardians to opt-out of wearing a face covering at school, on a school bus, or at school functions.
  • In order to opt out, parents or guardians need to notify in writing the local education agency or personnel at the student’s school. WCS will provide a simple opt-out form to families.
  • The Executive Order only applies to students, not staff or visitors. If visitors wish to make an exemption, they need to contact the school ahead of their arrival.

Also, WCS will publish COVID-19 case numbers across the district and by school, as they did last year, beginning today, August 17.

