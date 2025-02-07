What to Know About the Paid Parking Option at CoolSprings Galleria

If you want to park close to the entrance at CoolSprings Galleria, you might have to pay to park.

CoolSprings Galleria has partnered with PMC to offer VIP parking, an option for shoppers to be closer to the entrance. There are signs in three locations at the mall- the Food Court, The Cheesecake Factory, and Forever 21.

Out of the 6,000 parking spaces at the mall, currently, there are 50 VIP parking spots. However, these VIP parking spots do not impact the number of handicapped or expectant mother spaces at the mall.

If you want to use the VIP Parking, here’s how it works:

Shoppers scan the QR code or text the number on the sign, enter their phone and license plate numbers. Then pay, and go.

