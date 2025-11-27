What to Know About the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2025

The most wonderful stories start at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade®. The official holiday season kickoff begins Thursday, Nov. 27 at 8:30 a.m. as the beloved spectacular brings millions together to celebrate the season. The 99th Macy’s Parade will feature a world-class lineup of music’s biggest talents, iconic character balloons, imaginative floats and the one-and-only Santa Claus.

“Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is the official kickoff to the holiday season and has been part of the nation’s stories and traditions for generations,” said Will Coss, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade executive producer. “The most wonderful stories start at the Parade. On Thanksgiving morning, larger-than-life character balloons, awe-inspiring floats and showstopping performances will create unforgettable moments and lasting holiday memories for millions of spectators in New York City and across the country.”

Electrifying Herald Square performances will include the daytime debut of EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI, the singing voices of HUNTR/X from Netflix’s hit animated original film KPop Demon Hunters, and Broadway’s biggest hits, “Buena Vista Social Club”, “Just in Time” and “Ragtime”. Celebrating their 100th anniversary this year, the iconic Radio City Rockettes® will also join the festivities.

Millions of spectators along the Macy’s Parade route will be thrilled by Drew Baldridge; Matteo Bocelli; Colbie Caillat; Ciara; Gavin DeGraw; Meg Donnelly; Mr. Fantasy; Foreigner; Debbie Gibson; Mickey Guyton; Christopher Jackson; Jewel; Lil Jon; Kool & the Gang; Darlene Love; Roman Mejia; Taylor Momsen; Tiler Peck; Busta Rhymes; Calum Scott; Shaggy; Lauren Spencer Smith; Luísa Sonza; and Teyana Taylor. Additionally, Nikki DeLoach; U.S. Olympian Ilia Malinin; Kristoffer Polaha; U.S Paralympian Jack Wallace; and special correspondent Sean Evans will make appearances. New this year, Taylen Biggs will take over Macy’s social handles on Instagram, TikTok and Threads, interviewing celebrity talent, special guests and more, giving fans an even closer look at the action.

The 99th Macy’s Parade lineup will feature more than 5,000 volunteers, 32 balloons, 3 ballonicles, 27 floats, 4 specialty units, 33 clown groups, 11 marching bands, performance groups and music’s biggest stars, all welcoming Santa Claus and the holiday season.

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will celebrate its 100th march in 2026, continuing a tradition that has brought joy and lasting memories to generations worldwide. Although it began in 1924, the Parade was canceled in 1942, 1943 and 1944 due to World War II. During that time, materials that would have been used in the celebration, including rubber, were dedicated to the war effort.

From Sketch to Spectacle

The talented artisans and specialists at Macy’s Studios collaborate closely with partners to design, build, and produce immersive floats featuring state-of-the-art effects and breathtaking featured character balloons that inspire joy and wonder on Thanksgiving morning.

This year, four new featured character balloons will debut, including Buzz Lightyear by Pixar Animation Studios; PAC-MAN™ by ©Bandai Namco Entertainment America, Inc.; Shrek’s Onion Carriage from Universal Pictures’ DreamWorks Animation; and Mario by Nintendo. Additionally, Derpy Tiger and Sussie from Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters will join the line-up as a mid-sized balloon and balloonicle, respectively.

Six new floats will also debut, including The Land of Glaciers, Wildlife & Wonder by Holland America Line®; Brick-tastic Winter Mountain by The LEGO Group; Master Chocolatier Ballroom by Lindt; Upside Down Invasion: Stranger Things by Netflix; Friends-giving in POPCITY by Pop Mart, the makers of Labubu; and The Counting Sheep’s Dream Generator by Serta®. Additionally, The Elf on the Shelf® Santaverse’s™: Frost Pips™ by The Lumistella Company, new balloonicle elements will join this year’s line-up. Towed by Ram Trucks, the official truck of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the debuting floats will join a lineup of fan favorites including Santa’s Sleigh.

Ahead of the 100th march in November 2026, iconic Macy’s Parade elements from its storied history will return to the streets of Manhattan for this year’s celebration. The talented team at Macy’s Studios will reintroduce and reimagine beloved balloon elements from some of the Parade’s earliest marches delighting fans of all ages, including Rainbow and Greybow Trouts, the Happy Hippo Triple Stack, Wigglefoot, and Freida the Dachshund by Macy’s in partnership with The Farmer’s Dog. A unique new float element, in collaboration with Goldfish®, will also join this year’s lineup.

Bigs and Littles from Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) will lead the Parade on the iconic Tom Turkey float. These matches will celebrate the partnership between Macy’s and BBBS, which empowers young people through mentorship opportunities and experiences as part of the brand’s social purpose commitment, Mission Every One. Since 2022, this holiday cause campaign has raised more than $13 million.

March to the Beat

Talented student musicians from across the globe will join the line of march, including Banda de Musica La Primavera (Santiago, Panama); Catawba Ridge High School Marching Band (Fort Mill, S.C.); Damien Spartan Regiment (La Verne, Calif.); L.D. Bell Blue Raider Band (Hurst, Texas); Macy’s Great American Marching Band (United States); Northern Arizona University Lumberjack Marching Band (Flagstaff, Ariz.); Sounds of Dyn-O-Mite from Alcorn State University (Lorman, Miss.); Spartans Jr Drum and Bugle Corps (Nashua, N.H.); The Marching Pride of North Alabama (Florence, Ala.); and The Temple University Diamond Band (Philadelphia, Pa.). The NYPD Marching Band (New York, N.Y.) will also join the festivities.

Celebrated choreographer Mia Michaels will create enchanting performances with Macy’s House Dancers for the crowd-favorite arrivals of Tom Turkey and Santa Claus, as well as five featured floats.

Rounding out the lineup are captivating performance groups from across the country, bringing joy and entertainment to the Parade route before arriving at 34th Street for their showstopping broadcast performance. These groups include A CHORUS LINE: The Next Generation led by creative director and choreographer Baayork Lee; Circus Vazquez; Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE; I LOVE DANCE; MOVE NYC; Native Pride Productions; Star Track Cycling; and 1,200 talented dancers and cheerleaders of Spirit of America Dance and Spirit of America Cheer.

How to Watch

Audiences nationwide can watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade only on the official telecast on NBC and Peacock, broadcast starting at 8:30 a.m. in all time zones. An encore telecast will air at 2 p.m. ET/PT. “TODAY’s” Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker will return as hosts of the Emmy® Award-winning celebration. A Spanish-language simulcast on Telemundo will be hosted by the network’s Andrea Meza, Aleyda Ortiz and Clovis Nienow.

Universal Television produces the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade broadcast in conjunction with Done + Dusted Inc. Katy Mullan and Liz Kelly serve as executive producers.

The 99th procession will depart from the starting line at 77th Street, march down a 2.5-mile route and arrive at Macy’s iconic Herald Square flagship. Public viewing will be available along designated portions of the route and is managed by the NYPD. Spectators should avoid bringing large bags, umbrellas, backpacks, and strollers. Public entering viewing streets may be subject to a security search.

