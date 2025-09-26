What to Know About the Artville Festival

Artville, Nashville’s only citywide public visual arts festival, is underway, taking place September 25-28. This year, the festival’s main attractions will take place downtown at the Walk of Fame Park, showcasing immersive art installations, alongside over 60 American Artisans. In addition to the programming in the Walk of Fame Park, Artville features evening activations throughout the city during the festival’s duration.

All Artville programming and the American Artisan Festival in Walk of Fame Park is free to the public, although some events have limited capacity and require registration. Patrons and VIP pass holders receive guaranteed access to evening events, including private receptions and artist talks. VIP passes are available for purchase on the Artville website. Funds from these passes help Artville coordinate the festival, pay the artists who make it special, and highlight Nashville’s creative culture. To date, Artville has awarded more than $320,000 to more than 50 artists to create temporary, site-specific public art, murals, and immersive experiences for the Nashville community.

Below is an overview of the weekend’s highlights.

September 26-28 – Artville Public Art Installations & American Artisan Festival

Artville will feature immersive, large-scale public art installations, along with food, family-friendly activities, live music, and more, all weekend long at the Walk of Fame Park downtown. There will be ten installations in the park, and visitors will have

the opportunity to vote for their favorite project. The winning artist will receive a $2,500 prize on Sunday afternoon.

The American Artisan Festival will return in its new location. An institution in Nashville for over fifty years, founded by Nancy Saturn, Samantha Saturn’s late mother, this curated contemporary craft and fine art marketplace featuring more than 60 top American

artisans.

Each day is free and open to the public. Check the Artville website before heading Downtown to view the full schedule.

Location: Walk of Fame Park, Downtown Nashville (121 4th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201)

Friday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Weekend Music, Entertainment and Kids Programming Schedule at Walk of Fame Park

Friday, September 26 – Live Music Schedule

12:30 p.m. – Eva Cassel, 2:00 p.m. – Rachel Daelynn, 3:30 p.m. – Corduroy Cadets, 4:00 p.m. – Genoese Speed

Saturday, September 27 – Live Music Schedule and Kids Programming

Live Music Schedule

11:00 a.m. – Bach to Rock student bands, 12:30 p.m. – Sarah Gargano, 2:00 p.m. – Charley T, 3:30 p.m. – Ishani, 5:00 p.m. – Construct Breakdancing

Kids Art Programming will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., all events are free to the public and include:

Bach to Rock, Construct Breakdancing, Country Music Hall of Fame, The Frist Art Museum, Groovy Print Strokes, Nashville Public Library – Main Branch, Turnip Green Creative Reuse

Sunday, September 28 – Live Music Schedule

12:00 p.m. – Safari Room, 1:00 p.m. – Annie Scherer, 2:30 p.m. – Nikki Morgan, 4:00 p.m. – Whitney Mongé

In addition to Artville and American Artisan Festival, there will be a series of city-wide evening events taking place throughout the weekend. Details and ticketing information is below

The Outfield at Nashville Warehouse Company (416 Chestnut St, Nashville, TN 37203)

Free and open to the public, registration suggested

Friday, September 26 – Artville AfterDark

Friday’s event starts with a Patron and VIP exhibit opening for artist Caroline Allison from 6 – 7 p.m., at the Neuhoff District, followed by Artville AfterDark, a nighttime celebration of light, sound, and movement. DJ Amy Darling, a light sculpture by Calidos, and immersive light and video works by Caleb McLaughlin, along with a projection mapping show in a dynamic warehouse setting from Something Good.

Location: The Neuhoff District (1312 Adams St, Nashville, TN 37208)

6 – 7 p.m. – Caroline Allison Exhibit Opening

Patrons and VIP ticketholders only

7 – 10 p.m. – Evening activation and illumination art experiences

Saturday, September 27 – Collector Conversation at Tinney Contemporary followed by Artville Art Show @ The Fairlane Rooftop, 5th Street Arts District Downtown

The evening will begin with an artist’s talk with collector and art advisor Jeff Magid at Tinney Contemporary. Following the talk, enjoy an intimate showcase of selected artists’ works available for sale on the rooftop of the Fairlane Hotel. All artists featured

in the showcase are artists-in-residence at The Arcade. Both events will have guaranteed access for Patron and VIP passholders; there will also be a limited number of free tickets with registration.

6 – 7 p.m. – Artville Talk with Collector Jeff Magid

Tinney Contemporary (237 Rep. John Lewis Way N, Nashville, TN 37219)

6 – 9 p.m. – Artville Art Show featuring Arcade Arts Resident Artists

Fairlane Hotel (401 Union St, Nashville, TN 37219)

MORE EVENTS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email