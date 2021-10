Franklin Municipal Election is today, Oct 26, 2021. Voting is open from 7am – 7pm.

Here are the positions up for election.

Alderman at Large Position C (this is a special election for the remainder of the late Pearl Bransford’s position) Alderman (Wards 1,2,3,4)

*All registered voters within city limits can cast two votes: one for their preferred candidate for at-large position C and one for their preferred candidate for the ward in which they reside.

Below, is a look at where you can vote.