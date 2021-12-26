What to Know About Nashville’s New Year’s Eve Bash

Originating from downtown Nashville across multiple locations, Nashville’s New Year’s Eve event will be packed with high-energy performances celebrating the excitement and anticipation of a new year. Performers include Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Dan + Shay, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell, and Zac Brown Band and more.

The five-hour celebration will feature nearly 50 performances from locations across the city, including the main stage in Nashville’s Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park anchored by headliners Dierks Bentley, Zac Brown Band, and Dan + Shay.

What to Know If You Are Attending the Event In-Person

Gates for the live show at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park (600 James Robertson Pkwy, Nashville, TN 37243) will open at 4:30 p.m.

The Fisk Jubilee Singers, a world-renowned ensemble, will perform a selection of spiritual music at the top of the show. The five-hour broadcast will cross multiple time zones, with a countdown at midnight Eastern Time, culminating with the renowned Nashville Music Note Drop® and two minutes of fireworks at midnight Central Time. As a live event, New Year’s Eve generates as much as $26.2 million in direct visitor spending and an attendance of 200,000.

Please note: All individuals wishing to enter the Big Bash site are required to show the following:

Must have proof of a negative PCR test within the last 72 hours.

However, an individual may volunteer proof of a COVID-19 vaccine without a negative test.

Watch on CBS

Watch as country music’s superstars will ring in the new year when CBS presents NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH, Friday, Dec. 31 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT, 11:30 PM-1:30 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

The broadcast will cross multiple time zones, with the traditional countdown at midnight ET, culminating with the renowned Nashville music note drop and fireworks at midnight CT.

NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH is executive produced by Robert Deaton and Mary Hilliard Harrington in partnership with the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. The special will be directed by Sandra Restrepo.