What to Know About Columbia’s Mule Day 2025

Mule Day 2025 will take place in Columbia, TN, from April 3 – April 6, 2025. The longstanding event will celebrate its 51st anniversary this year and will feature events, music, food, competitions, dancing, and fine crafts.

The event has been a popular Columbia tradition for more than 180 years. It began as Breeder’s Day, a one-day livestock show and mule market held annually. Mule Day is an annual celebration of all things related to mules and is held in Columbia, the “Mule Capital” of the world. Begun in 1840 as “Breeder’s Day,” a meeting for mule breeders, it now attracts over 200,000 people and takes place over four days. In addition to mules, traditional Appalachian food, music, dancing, and crafts are featured.

The event kicks off on Wednesday, April 2, with a wagon train arriving at Maury County Park, 5K in downtown Columbia. A parade on Saturday follows it and ends on Sunday with multiple mule shows. Find the latest updates about the festival here.

Schedule for the Event

Admission

Cash Prices – Weekend Pass (13 and over) – $25

Daily – Thursday -Saturday – $10

Sunday – $5

Credit Card Prices -Weekend Pass (13 and over) – $26

Daily – Thursday – Saturday -$11

Sunday – $6

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 2, 2025

Mid-Afternoon Wagon Train Arrives – Maury County Park

THURSDAY, APRIL 3, 2025

10:00 a.m… 7:00 p.m. Mule Day Craft Fair

10:00 a.m…7:00 p.m. Live Music All Weekend – Main Stage

12:00 p.m….Old Fashioned Log Pulling Competition – Main Arena

1:00 p.m…..Mule Day Dog Show – Old Arena

2:00 p.m…..Feed Time Race – Main Arena

4:00 p.m…..Classiest & Trashiest Wagon Show – Main Arena

4:00 p.m…..Little Miss MULE DAY Pageant – Old Arena

5:00 p.m…..Steve Edwards Clinic – Mule Problems/Saddle Fitting – Main Arena

7:00 p.m…..Bluegrass Music Fest – Columbia Central High School

FRIDAY, APRIL 4, 2025

8:30 a.m…..Steve Edwards Clinic – Mule Problems/Saddle Fitting – Main Arena

9:00 a.m…..Mule Day Auctioneers Contest – United Producers, Inc. Livestock Barn Columbia, TN

10:00 a.m – 7:00 p.m. Mule Day Craft Fair

10:00 a.m – 7:00 p.m. Live Music – Main Stage

10:30 a.m….Riding Mule Show – Main Arena

*Following Riding Mule Show – Jackpot Mule Races – Main Arena

12:00 p.m…. Driving Mule Show – Old Arena

5:00 p.m…..Gaited Mule Show – Old Arena

5:30 p.m…..Cart Barrel Races – Main Arena

6:00 p.m…..Live Music with Tony Malugin – Ridley 4-H Center

7:00 p.m…..Liars’ Contest – Columbia Central High School

SATURDAY, APRIL 5, 2025

6:00 a.m…..Pancake Breakfast – Memorial Building

8:00 a.m…..Maury Regional Mule Kick 5K Race

10:00 a.m – 7:00 p.m. Mule Day Craft Fair

10:00 a.m – 7:00 p.m. Live Music – Main Stage

11:00 a.m….Mule Day Parade – Downtown Columbia, TN

11:00 a.m…..Mule Pulling Contest – Main Arena

2:00 p.m…..Skillington Draft Mule Show – Old Arena

2:00 p.m…..Mule Day Knife Auction – Main Stage

6:00 p.m…..Mule Town Stompers & Urban Cowboy Line Dancing – Ridley 4-H Center

SUNDAY, APRIL 6, 2025

9:00 a.m…..Worship Service – Main Stage

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Mule Day Craft Fair

11:00 p.m…..Mini Mania Mule Show – Old Arena

