What to Know About CMA Fest 2025

CMA Fest 2025 takes place in Nashville from Thursday, June 5 through Sunday, June 8.

There are many free stages and events in downtown Nashville for fans to attend, but CMA has implemented safety rules for the entire festival footprint.

Bag Policy

The safety of fans, artists and staff is a top priority. CMA Fest follows a clear bag policy at all official festival locations.

ALLOWED BAGS: Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12” x 12” x 6” are allowed. All styles of clear bags are acceptable as long as they are 12″ x 12″ x 6″ or smaller – this includes clear backsacks, clear diaper bags, fanny packs, gallon Ziploc bags, etc. In addition to a clear bag, a small clutch bag or wallet 4.5” x 6.5” or smaller is allowed. One approved size clear bag and one approved size small clutch is allowed per person.

PROHIBITED BAGS: Prohibited bags include, but are not limited to: non-clear bags of any kind (including mesh, tinted plastic and clear bags with a printed pattern), clear bags larger than 12” x 12” x 6”, coolers and seat cushions.

MEDICALLY-NECESSARY ITEMS: Exceptions will be made for medical equipment and medically- necessary items after proper inspection. For additional details, look at the “MEDICAL EQUIPMENT & MEDICALLY-NECESSARY ITEMS” section of the FAQs.

All bags are subject to inspection. CMA Fest reserves the right to refuse admittance (without refund of admission) to ticket holders and attendees who refuse to allow inspection of their bags when entering each venue.

The following items will NOT be permitted at any CMA Fest location.

Adhesive-backed decals, stickers, bumper stickers, etc.

Aerosol containers of any kind, including aerosol sunscreen. (Lotion sunscreen is recommended and is permitted in containers 8oz or smaller.)

Animals (federally recognized support animals are permitted to assist guests with disabilities; comfort animals are not permitted)

Any item that depicts language or imagery that violates the Code of Conduct

Bags of any kind that are not clear and larger than 4.5” x 6.5”

Balls (beach balls, footballs, balloons, etc.)

Bikes

Camera attachments, tripods, monopods, selfie sticks, etc.

Chairs of any kind

Computers/Laptops

Confederate flag imagery of any kind

Coolers, stainless steel or glass containers/canisters – For additional details on plastic bottles, aluminum cans and canisters, look at the “PLASTIC CONTAINERS/WATER BOTTLES/WATER STATIONS” section of the FAQs.

Divisive clothing, flags, materials, or objects

Drones

Drugs or drug paraphernalia

E-Cigarette refill cartridges

Firearms, knives, other weapons or dangerous devices of any kind

Fireworks

Flags

Flyers and promotional items

Frisbees and projectiles

Hammocks

Helium balloons

Hydration packs

Infant car seat carriers at nighttime venues (Nissan Stadium & Ascend Amphitheater) – For additional details, look at the “BABIES & CHILDREN UNDER AGE 2” section of the FAQS.

Inflatables of any kind

Laser pointers

Lights (LED lights, any battery-operated lights, etc.)

Noisemakers (boomboxes, horns, megaphones, whistles, or other noisemakers which disrupt event production)

Non-Aerosol containers larger than 8oz

Outside alcohol

Outside food and beverages– For additional details on plastic bottles, aluminum cans and canisters, look at the “PLASTIC CONTAINERS/WATER BOTTLES/WATER STATIONS” section of the FAQs.

Poles, selfie sticks, and/or sticks of any kind

Scooters, including shared urban mobility devices

Seat cushions

Signs on poles or sticks

Skateboards, rollerblades or hoverboards

Strollers at nighttime venues (Nissan Stadium & Ascend Amphitheater) – For additional details, look at the “BABIES & CHILDREN UNDER AGE 2” section of the FAQS.

Squirt guns

Umbrellas and other objects that obstruct another patron’s view

Video, audio and/or recording devices (including GoPros)

Wagons or pull-carts

Walkie-talkies

Other activities or items deemed disruptive or dangerous at the discretion of Event Management. or offensive at the discretion of CMA and the venue. Visit venue websites for additional prohibited items and restrictions before attending before attending the Event.

Nissan Stadium Prohibited Items

Ascend Amphitheater Prohibited Items

Unauthorized sale of food, beverages, goods or merchandise as well as unauthorized distribution of free promotional items, including products, services and coupons, is prohibited at official CMA Fest locations in accordance with the City of Nashville and Davidson County’s designated Special Event Zone ordinance. CMA Fest reserves the right to change the Prohibited Items And Activities Policy.

Re-Entry to Events

Re-Entry is ALLOWED at the following locations:

Fan Fair X (inside Music City Center) – during daytime operation hours (10:00AM CT – 5:00PM CT Thursday through Saturday; 10:00AM CT to 4:00PM CT on Sunday)

Riverside Retreat premium area (with wristband)

All outdoor, daytime stages and areas as capacity allows

Re-Entry is NOT ALLOWED at the following locations:

Nissan Stadium

Ascend Amphitheater

Water Bottle Policy

Some containers/bottles are permitted at CMA Fest. See details below. Stainless steel, glass canisters/containers of any kind or hydration packs are not allowed at any CMA Fest location.

At outdoor, daytime stages (Chevy Riverfront Stage, Riverside Retreat, Dr Pepper Amp Stage at Ascend Park, Chevy Vibes Stage at Walk of Fame Park, Good Molecules Reverb Stage at Bridgestone Plaza and Hard Rock Stage) and Fan Fair X in Music City Center, patrons may bring:

One (1) factory-sealed clear plastic bottle of water

One (1) empty clear soft plastic water bottle to refill at Free Hydration Stations brought to you by BODYARMOR and at water fountains

At Nissan Stadium at night, patrons may bring:

One (1) empty clear soft plastic water bottle that can be filled at water fountains in the stadium. No factory-sealed clear plastic bottles of water permitted.

At Ascend Amphitheater at night, patrons may bring:

One (1) factory-sealed clear plastic bottle

One (1) empty clear soft plastic water bottle

Staying hydrated at CMA Fest is easy by refilling at Free Hydration Stations brought to you by BODYARMOR and water fountains throughout the footprint including:

Two locations on Broadway: On Broadway between Second Avenue and Third Avenue On Broadway between Third Avenue and Fourth Avenue

One location at Ascend Park

One location at Riverfront Park

One location at Riverside Retreat

One location at Fan Alley

One location at Walk of Fame Park

Two locations inside Ascend Amphitheater Near the restrooms on the east side of the venue Near the restrooms on the west side of the venue

Locations in Nissan Stadium: Main Level Sections: 107, 109, 110, 114, 115, 117, 118, 123, 125, 129, 130, 132, 133, 137, 138, 140 and 141 Club Level Sections: 210, 215, 232 and 237 Upper Level Sections: 305, 306, 307, 310, 312, 314, 315, 317, 318, 319, 328, 329, 330, 332, 333, 335, 337, 340, 341 and 342



PLEASE NOTE: Many containers cannot be carried into Nissan Stadium. This includes coolers, glass bottles and cans. If you have a medical need, exceptions may be made at the stadium’s designated medical lanes, found at all gates. Please note, empty, clear, soft plastic water bottles are permissible.

Prices for food & beverage sold at food trucks, Music City Center, Bridgestone Arena, Nissan Stadium and Ascend Amphitheater are determined by those vendors and venues.

Babies and Children Under the Age of 2

Babies and children under two years of age can attend CMA Fest for free and without a pass or ticket! During the day, if you need a place to rest, we recommend Music City Center, where you can find a comfortable seat, get out of the sun and enjoy the relief of air conditioning! At night, in Nissan Stadium or Ascend Amphitheater, babies and children under two years of age must be seated on a parent’s or guardian’s lap.

Learn more below about bringing babies and children to CMA Fest:

Wearable Infant Carriers Wearable fabric infant carriers, wraps and slings (i.e., Baby Bjorn or similar) are permitted at CMA Fest.

Diaper Bags and Coolers Diaper bags are permitted at CMA Fest as long as they are clear, 12” x 12” x 6” or smaller and follow CMA Fest’s clear bag policy – see the “BAG POLICY DETAILS – ALL LOCATIONS” section of our FAQ s for additional details. Coolers for baby products and medically necessary items are only permitted after proper inspection at designated ADA entrances of CMA Fest’s venues. For additional details, see the “ADA ACCESSIBILITY” section of our FAQ s.

Strollers & Infant Car Seat Carriers Strollers and infant car seat carriers are permitted at outdoor, daytime areas and Fan Fair X in Music City Center. Strollers and infant car seat carriers are not permitted at Nissan Stadium or Ascend Amphitheater.

Baby Food and Breast Milk Outside food and beverages are not allowed at CMA Fest, however breast milk, formula and baby food are permitted after proper inspection at designated ADA entrances of CMA Fest’s venues. For additional details, see the “ADA ACCESSIBILITY” section of our FAQ s.

Water for Formula For information about bringing water, refilling plastic bottles and canisters, and Free Hydration Stations brought to you by BODYARMOR look at the “PLASTIC CONTAINERS/WATER BOTTLES/WATER STATIONS” section of the FAQ s.

Designated Nursing Stations During the day, a nursing station is available in Music City Center on Level 3 outside of Hall D (located closest to 8 th Avenue) and on Level 1 near the Marty Dickens Plaza entry. At Nissan Stadium, there are two Mother’s Lounges (behind Section 310 and Section 337) and one Mamava Suite (Wesley Mortgage Club Lobby, behind Section 138) available. All Lounges are equipped with a changing table, an outlet, and a chair for nursing. Please note, any First Aid Station in Nissan Stadium will also accommodate a nursing mother. At Ascend Amphitheater, a nursing station is available in the medical room located to the right of the main entrance.

Noise Levels CMA Fest is a festival filled with live music, which means the volume of music may become uncomfortable for your baby or child. We recommend bringing noise cancelling headphones/earmuffs to ensure they have the best CMA Fest experience!



Weather Shelters

Download the CMA Connect app and turn on notifications for the latest information.

In case of severe weather, follow the instructions provided on-site immediately.

During the day, official shelters are listed below.

Music City Center Garage (6 th Avenue between Demonbreun & Korean Veterans Blvd)

Avenue between Demonbreun & Korean Veterans Blvd) Music City Center (10:00 AM to 5:30 PM; 201 Rep. John Lewis Way)

Hilton Hotel Underground Parking Garage (121 4 th Avenue South)

Avenue South) 222 Garage (222 1 st Avenue South)

Avenue South) If you are unable to get to one of these safe shelters, proceed to the nearest business for cover.

At night in Nissan Stadium, follow the instructions provided in the venue.

At night in Ascend Amphitheater, follow the instructions provided in the venue.

