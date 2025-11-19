What to Know About CMA Awards 2025

Returning as host of the CMA Awards for a second consecutive year, reigning CMA Female Vocalist of the Year and six-time nominee this year, Lainey Wilson will light up the stage on Wednesday, November 19th at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Wilson will be the third female country artist to host the award show solo. If you are not attending the show, you can watch it on ABC and the next day on Hulu. For those headed downtown in Nashville, keep in mind there will be road closures; read more here.u00a0

Who will You See Performing?

Kelsea Ballerini, Brandi Carlile, Kenny Chesney, Riley Green, Miranda Lambert, Patty Loveless, Old Dominion, The Red Clay Strays, and Chris Stapleton join the growing list of performers for this year’s star-studded CMA Awards.

CMA Female Vocalist of the Year nominee Kelsea Ballerini is set to debut her brand-new song, “I Sit In Parks,” while Brandi Carlile will hit the CMA stage for a can’t-miss performance. Four-time CMA Entertainer of the Year winner Kenny Chesney will mark his 2025 induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame with a special performance celebrating his career milestone. Reigning CMA Musical Event of the Year winner and four-time nominee this year, Riley Green will bring a captivating performance of his hit “Worst Way” while Patty Loveless will take the stage for a show-stopping performance. Old Dominion, seven-time reigning CMA Vocal Group of the Year winners and nominees in the category again this year, will perform a medley of their hits “Break Up With Him,” “Memory Lane,” “One Man Band,” “Hotel Key,” and “Snapback.” Fellow CMA Vocal Group of the Year nominees this year The Red Clay Strays will deliver an electrifying performance of their song “People Hatin’.” Reigning CMA Male Vocalist of the Year and three-time nominee this year Chris Stapleton takes the stage for a powerful performance of “Bad As I Used To Be” from “F1: The Movie.”

The collaborations continue as CMA Female Vocalist of the Year nominee Miranda Lambert joins Chris Stapleton for a must-see performance of their duet “A Song To Sing.”

Additional performers already announced include BigXThaPlug, Luke Combs, Ella Langley, Megan Moroney, Shaboozey, Zach Top, Tucker Wetmore, Lainey Wilson and Stephen Wilson Jr.

Who is Presenting?

This year’s CMA Awards presenters and special guests include Country group Lady A; Grammy-winning banjoist Alison Brown; actress currently starring in “9-1-1: Nashville,” Jessica Capshaw; Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, actor, and worldwide entertainment icon Billy Ray Cyrus; Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle; Country artist Jordan Davis; actress, model, and philanthropist Elizabeth Hurley; Country artist Cody Johnson; comedian, actor, and podcaster Bert Kreischer; five-time Grammy winner and multi-Platinum award-winning singer/songwriter Brandon Lake; Country artist Ella Langley; Grammy-winning banjoist, actor, comedian, and author Steve Martin; comedian and actress Leanne Morgan; three-time Grammy winning hitmaker NE-YO; Golden Globe-nominated actor Chris O’Donnell; Country artist Kimberly Perry; multi-Platinum, two-time Grammy winning singer, songwriter and star of “9-1-1: Nashville,” LeAnn Rimes; actor and producer Alan Ritchson; Emmy® Award-winning anchor and host from ABC’s “Good Morning America,” Lara Spencer; star of the hit Paramount+ series “Landman,” Academy Award-winning actor, director, and musician Billy Bob Thornton; critically acclaimed actor and producer starring in Hulu’s “Tell Me Lies” and “The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox,” Grace Van Patten; Country artist Gretchen Wilson; and Country artist Bailey Zimmerman.

All of the nominations

Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, and Ella Langley all received six nominations. Zach Top received five nominations, followed by Riley Green and Cody Johnson with four nominations. Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, and Morgan Wallen all received three nominations. Below is the complete list of nominees.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

“4x4xU” – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

“Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma” – Luke Combs

Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton

Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews

“Am I Okay?” – Megan Moroney

Producer: Kristian Bush

Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank

“I Never Lie” – Zach Top

Producer: Carson Chamberlain

Mix Engineer: Matt Rovey

“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley & Riley Green

Producer: Will Bundy

Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist, Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s)

Am I Okay? – Megan Moroney

Producer: Kristian Bush

Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank

Cold Beer & Country Music – Zach Top

Producer: Carson Chamberlain

Mix Engineer: Matt Rovey

F-1 Trillion – Post Malone

Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins

Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

I’m The Problem – Morgan Wallen

Producers: Jacob Durrett, Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi

Mix Engineers: Charlie Handsome, Joey Moi

Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriter(s)

“4x4xU”

Songwriters: Jon Decious, Aaron Raitiere, Lainey Wilson

“Am I Okay?”

Songwriters: Jessie Jo Dillon, Luke Laird, Megan Moroney

“I Never Lie”

Songwriters: Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols, Zach Top

“Texas”

Songwriters: Johnny Clawson, Josh Dorr, Lalo Guzman, Kyle Sturrock

“you look like you love me”

Songwriters: Riley Green, Ella Langley, Aaron Raitiere

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Zach Top

Morgan Wallen

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

The Red Clay Strays

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War And Treaty

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artists and Producer(s)

“Don’t Mind If I Do” – Riley Green (featuring Ella Langley)

Producers: Scott Borchetta, Jimmy Harnen, Dann Huff

“Hard Fought Hallelujah” – Brandon Lake with Jelly Roll

Producer: Micah Nichols

“I’m Gonna Love You” – Cody Johnson (with Carrie Underwood)

Producer: Trent Willmon

“Pour Me A Drink” – Post Malone (feat. Blake Shelton)

Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome

“You Had To Be There” – Megan Moroney (feat. Kenny Chesney)

Producer: Kristian Bush

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle

Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar

Brent Mason – Guitar

Rob McNelley – Guitar

Derek Wells – Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist(s) and Director(s)

“Am I Okay?” – Megan Moroney

Directors: Alexandra Gavillet, Megan Moroney

“I’m Gonna Love You” – Cody Johnson (with Carrie Underwood)

Director: Dustin Haney

“Somewhere Over Laredo” – Lainey Wilson

Director: TK McKamy

“Think I’m In Love With You” – Chris Stapleton

Director: Running Bear

“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley & Riley Green

Directors: Ella Langley, John Park, Wales Toney

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ella Langley

Shaboozey

Zach Top

Tucker Wetmore

Stephen Wilson Jr.

