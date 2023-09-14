What to Expect When You Visit Arrington Vineyards

The 95-acre Arrington Vineyards is located just south of Nashville. Co-owned by country artist Kix Brooks, the vineyard is open year-round and is the perfect place to taste new wines, listen to live music, and enjoy the picturesque views.

Before heading out to enjoy Arrington Vineyards, here are a few things to know.

Parking

There is free parking onsite.

Don’t forget a valid form of ID

Arrington Vineyards requires a valid form of ID for every guest purchasing alcohol. (Please note that digital driver’s licenses or pictures of your ID are not currently a valid form of ID in Tennessee.)

Arrington Vineyards requires a valid form of ID for every guest purchasing alcohol. (Please note that digital driver’s licenses or pictures of your ID are not currently a valid form of ID in Tennessee.) Wine tastings are available each day

Choose from an experience at the tasting bar, a wine tasting flight or food and wine tasting. Make a reservation here.

Choose from an experience at the tasting bar, a wine tasting flight or food and wine tasting. Make a reservation here. You are welcome to bring your own food and non-alcoholic beverages – or – shop a selection of crackers, cheeses, meats, non-alcoholic beverages, and more! O utside alcohol of any kind is prohibited.

Pets are not permitted For the best experience for all guests, pets are not permitted. Arrington Vineyards requires that all animals on the property are ADA-certified service animals. However, you may see a friendly vineyard cat while visiting!

All picnic tables and seating areas are available first-come, first-serve. Feel free to pack a blanket or lawn chairs to lounge comfortably on the hillside.

There is no restaurant at Arrington. However, they sell an assortment of crackers, chips, cured meats, olives, gourmet cheeses and non-alcoholic beverages. Also, every weekend in April through November, the gourmet food shop “Simply Living Life” serves freshly prepared take-out food at the Pavilion and Barn areas.

You can bring a cooler but it is subject to be checked by staff for outside alcohol.

Guests who are under the age of 21, including children, are welcome to visit the winery with their parents. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Guests under the age of 21 are not allowed in any of the tasting rooms.

Guests under the age of 21 are not allowed in any of the tasting rooms. Decorations are allowed to be used on picnic tables, but Arrington does not allow pop-up picnic companies, event planners, or rental deliveries of any kind on our property.

Arrington does not host private events, including weddings and other ceremonies.

Acoustic guitars are allowed on site but no Bluetooth speakers are allowed.

Photography for personal use is allowed, no commercial photography is allowed.

Other prohibited items include: balloons, candles, grills, hookah and fireworks/sparklers

Hours of operation are Monday – Thursday, 11 am – 8 pm, Friday, 11 am – 9 pm, Saturday, 11 am – 8 pm, and Sunday, noon – 8 pm. Arrington Vineyards is located at 6211 Patton Road, Arrington. Learn more about Arrington Vineyards at arringtonvineyards.com.