What to Expect When You Attend an Event at Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium is home to the Tennessee Titans but also they host other events throughout the year.
The address for Nissan Stadium is 1 Titans Way, Nashville, TN 37213.
Here’s what you need to know before heading to Nissan Stadium for your next event.
- There is a clear bag policy at the stadium. Clear bags should be 12x12x6. Nontransparent wallets are allowed but must be 4.5-6.5.
- Guests with sensory needs can check out Kulture City Sensory Kits at the Fan Services window in Section 124 or visit the Sensory Room in Section 101. Sensory Kits include noise-canceling headphones, fidget items, and emotional rating cards. The Sensory Room was designed by medical professionals specifically for the needs of those who may need a quieter and more secure environment while attending an event. Nissan Stadium also has Quiet Areas located in the Mother’s Lounges at sections 310 and 337.
- The stadium is cashless; they accept debit and credit cards. Nissan Stadium offers cash conversion inside the stadium at the box office windows in sections 108, 123, 309, and 338. Guests can convert their cash into $20 gift cards that can be used throughout the venue.
- During concerts and other non-sporting events, permissible signage guidelines are subject to change based on artist and/or management discretion. All updates will be communicated via www.nissanstadium.com or on the Nissan Stadium social channels.
- Binoculars can be carried into the stadium, but please note, a binocular case cannot be larger than 4.5” x 6.5.
- Still cameras are permitted in Nissan Stadium; however, a camera cannot be carried into the stadium in its own bag. Professional-sized zoom lenses are not permitted. Concerts and special events may have other restrictions or limitations on cameras and video devices. Please check www.nissanstadium.com for updates.
- There are 62 food concessions throughout the stadium.
- Nissan Stadium is now partnered with Evolv, a technology-driven, next-generation security system. Upon approaching the gates, do not remove any items from your clear bag or pockets. Walk through the Evolv Express system holding your clear bag and follow the instructions of gate officials. Please have your mobile ticket visible and ready to scan.
- All tickets and parking passes have transitioned to completely mobile on Nissan Stadium event days. PDF/print-at-home tickets and season ticket cards are no longer accepted at Nissan Stadium gates for entry into Nissan Stadium events.
- Prohibited items
- any non-transparent bag larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″
- coolers or containers, including glass bottles, cans (aerosol and non-aerosol), thermos, hard plastic tumbler
- metal flasks, metal cigar/cigarette cases
- seat cushions, folding and/or standalone chairs
- umbrellas
- strollers or baby seats
- camera lenses over 6″, video cameras/recording devices, tripods
- poles, selfie sticks, sticks of any kind
- drones, unmanned aircraft
- horns, whistles or other noisemakers
- weapons of any kind (including pocket knives)
- outside food/beverages
- illegal drugs or substances, any alcoholic beverage
- animals, except service animals assisting guests with disabilities
- footballs, inflatable balls, balloons
- any headwear or apparel with hazardous attachments including, but not limited to, spikes and blades
- lights (flashlights, LED lights, etc.)
- anything that creates a nuisance or disruption
- inflatable costumes
- Umbrellas-For the safety of guests, as well as the ability of all guests to have as clear a sight line as possible, umbrellas are not permitted within Nissan Stadium. Nissan Stadium gate personnel will not check umbrellas; they must be left in vehicles.
- Will Call-Will Call windows are located on the East side of Nissan Stadium by Gate 1. Proper photo identification such as a driver’s license will be required in order to pick up tickets.
- Children aged 2 and older must have a ticket for entry.