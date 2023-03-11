What to Expect When You Attend an Event at Geodis Park

Geodis Park is home to the Nashville Soccer Club. The 30,000 seat outdoor stadium is located in the Wedgewood Houston neighborhood.
Geodis Park is located at 501 Benton Ave, Nashville, TN 37203.
Here’s what you need to know before attending an event at Geodis Park.
-
- There is a clear bag policy with a maximum size of 12x12x6. You can also carry a small clutch with a maximum size of 6.5 x 4.
- Diaper bags must be clear and comply with the GEODIS Park Clear Bag Policy. Clear diaper bags that meet the Stadium’s bag policy specifications and accompany a child are permitted but are subject to search upon entry. Baby and infant care items such as bottled formula and small snacks may be brought into the Stadium; however, those items must be carried in a clear bag meeting the bag policy guidelines.
- Guests with non-complying bags can store their items for a nominal fee at a conveniently located bag check location outside of the Stadium. No prohibited items will be accepted at the gates for safekeeping.
- Signs no larger than standard poster board (28″ x 22″) are allowed in the Stadium; however, they may not be affixed to any part of the Stadium (railing, wall, etc.).For concerts and other non-sporting events, permissible signage guidelines are subject to change based on artist and/or management discretion.
- Loose batteries or batteries not used in a working, permitted device will not be allowed into the Stadium. Guests should be prepared to demonstrate the batteries’ operational use in a permitted device to Security Personnel upon request.
- For cold and inclement weather, make sure you’re prepared. Blankets, jackets, and coats are permissible; however, do not place them in your clear bag for inspection. Wear or carry these items as you approach the gate. Also, hats/beanies will need to be removed for screening.
- Permitted: Handheld digital or film cameras, including GoPro cameras, with a lens less than 6″ in length (detachable or non-detachable), are permitted into GEODIS Park as long as their use does not interfere with other guests’ enjoyment of the event. Please note, camera cases and bags that accompany personal cameras must meet the Stadium’s Clear Bag Policy; otherwise, they will be denied entry.
- Not Permitted: Tripods, monopods, “selfie sticks,” and cameras with a lens longer than 6″ (detachable or non-detachable) will not be permitted into the Stadium. Additionally, camera cases and bags that do not meet the Stadium’s Clear Bag Policy guidelines and specifications will not be permitted.
- GEODIS Park accepts card and mobile payment ONLY. All mobile vendors, concession stands, bars, and retail locations require the use of card or mobile payment (i.e.–Apple & Google Pay).
- Children’s Ticket Policy: For Nashville SC events, children two (2) years old and younger may enter GEODIS Park free of charge as long as they sit in a guardian’s lap. For other events, the policy may vary, and tickets may be required for all fans.
- The Tag-A-Kid program allows guests with young children to obtain a bracelet displaying parent and child information, as well as seating location. Visit the Guest Services Window located behind Section 113 for more information.
- Laptop computers are not permitted inside of GEODIS Park. Small tablets, such as a standard iPad (with screen size 10″ or less), are permissible for Stadium entry.
- The following items are NOT permitted inside of GEODIS Park, regardless of if they contain liquid or not:
- Non-Transparent hard plastic or metal Bottles
- Cans/Cups
- Coffee Cups
- Glass
- Soda/Sports Drink Bottles
- Thermos/Tumbler
- Other varieties of beverage containers
- All other prohibited items:
- Alcohol, illegal drugs, or harmful chemicals
- Animals (except certified service animals with proper documentation)
- Aerosol cans or pressurized containers
- Bags that do not follow the Stadium clear bag policy, including diaper bags and personal camera bags that do not meet clear bag policy specifications
- Batteries: Loose batteries or batteries not used in a working, permitted device will not be allowed into the Stadium. Guests should be prepared to demonstrate the batteries operational use in a permitted device to security personnel upon request
- Hard Plastic or Metal Bottles, cans, glass, and other beverage containers to include coolers
- Cameras with lens longer than 6″ (detachable or non-detachable) and camera bags that do not meet clear bag policy specifications
- Chairs, booster seats, stools, or other seating devices
- Devices deemed suspicious by Stadium security in its sole discretion are prohibited. Guests should be prepared to demonstrate any device’s operational use upon request.
- Food items, including outside food/beverages
- Headwear or apparel with hazardous attachments including, but not limited to, spikes and blades
- Hover-boards
- Inflated balls, soccer balls, footballs, including beach balls, or any missile or object that can be used as a projectile
- Illegal drugs or substances, any alcoholic beverage
- Interference with the progress of the event (including throwing objects)
- Knives of any length
- Laser Pointers
- Lights (flashlights, LED lights, any battery-operated lights)
- Masks related to health provisions are permitted; Other masks that cover or conceal identity are not permitted
- Metal flasks, metal cigar/cigarette cases
- Non-transparent bag larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″
- Noisemakers, including but not limited to whistles and horns
- Poles, selfie sticks, sticks of any kind
- Pyrotechnics and fireworks of any kind including, but not limited to, flares, smoke bombs, or incendiary devices
- Remote-controlled aircraft or unmanned aircraft systems (drones)
- Seat cushions, folding and/or standalone chairs
- Signs or flags (no larger than 3′ X 5′), shakers, pom-poms, or any item with a pole or stick unless distributed by GEODIS Park as a gate giveaway
- Smoking to include e-cigarettes and vaporizers
- Thermoses/Cups
- Ticket scalping
- Trespassing, soliciting, peddling, and loitering
- Tripods, monopods, and Selfie-Sticks
- Video cameras/recording devices, tripods
- Umbrellas
- Weapons of any kind including, but not limited to, knives, pepper spray, stun guns, concealed weapons, and firearms
- Anything that creates a nuisance or disruption
- Parking
- There are several areas provided by the stadium for parking. You must purchase parking with your ticket. Tailgating is allowed in most of the parking lots but not all. Each of the lots are within a 5 to 10-minute walk. ADA parking is available in Lot 10 on an event-by-event basis. Please call the Membership Services office to secure your ADA parking at 615-750-8800.
- Tailgating rules:
- Do not block parking access.
Use bins and trash receptacles.
Vehicles may not obstruct the roadway.
Patrons may use televisions, radios, and other music-playing devices in and directly behind the parking space in which the patron’s vehicle is parked, at a reasonable volume, so long as they do not interfere with any other fan’s enjoyment of the tailgating or event experience.