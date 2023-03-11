What to Expect When You Attend an Event at FirstBank Amphitheater

FirstBank Amphitheater opened in 2021. The amphitheater is surrounded by stone in a wooded setting at Graystone Quarry at the border of Franklin and Thompson’s Station.
FirstBank Amphitheater is located at 4525 Graystone Quarry Ln, Franklin, TN 37064.
Concerts at the outdoor space are seasonal typically from May until October. Before you head out to the next event at FirstBank, here are some things to know.
- Getting to FirstBank can be challenging depending on what time the concert begins. Expect some delays, the parking area will open several hours before the event begins. They now have a concession area that serves happy hour, snacks and portable restrooms available outside the gate for attendees who arrive early. No outside alcohol is allowed.
- Parking is included with your ticket price. Parking is in a grassy area, be prepared to walk a distance to the gate.
- Concerts are rain or shine. Management works closely with a dedicated event meteorologist that is proactively monitoring the weather for potential hazards. No umbrellas allowed. Ponchos are available for purchase in concessions areas. All weather-related updates are communicated through the venue’s social media channels.
- There is a clear bag policy. To reduce staff contact with your belongings and for faster entry, ALLOWED BAGS include: Clear plastic, clear vinyl or clear PVC tote bags no larger than 12” x 6” x 12” OR small clutch bags (4.5” x 6.5” — roughly the size of an index card) that can fit in your pocket. Small clutch bags do not need to be clear. They have a limited number of clear bags available for sale onsite at the box office.
- If you have will-call tickets- they will be available at the box office that is outside the gate of the venue.
- The venue is cashless. All points of purchase accept debit or credit cards.
- Your phone is your ticket.Make sure you have downloaded your ticket into your mobile wallet and have transferred them to friends in the Ticketmaster App as needed.
- Smoking is not permitted on the FirstBank Amphitheater grounds except in the designated area located outside the Men’s Restroom building.
- Lost & Found is located in the Information Booth near the upper concessions during the show and the Box Office building once the venue closes. Lost items will be held up to 7 days from the show date.
- There is food and drink available for purchase inside the venue. Concessions are located on the main Ridge Level and the Canyon Level behind seating area 301-304.
- Baby Changing Stations are in the Men’s, Women’s and Family restroom buildings.
- The standard venue policy allows camera phones, disposable cameras, and small digital cameras. Any camera that has a detachable lens or if the camera lens zooms out more than 1 inch. will be considered professional and will not be permitted into the venue.
- The venue does not allow camping, tailgating or overnight parking of any kind. If you or anyone in your party does not feel safe to drive home after a concert, they encourage you to utilize the Responsible Driver policy.
- If any guest feels unsafe to drive home after a concert, they may take a ride share to their destination and retrieve their vehicle no later than 10 A.M. the following morning. Vehicles being left overnight MUST have an overnight permit from the box office to be placed on the car dashboard. Cars left longer than the designated time are subject to tow at the owner’s expense.
- The venue does not allow weapons or pocket knives of any kind in the venue. No guest will be allowed to enter the venue with a weapon.
- All customers must be identifiable upon entry, security staff must be able to easily match your appearance to your ID photo. Any prop or toy that imitates a weapon will not be allowed into the venue. Other prohibited items include gas masks, motorcycle helmets, rubber masks, sharp corners and edges on clothing, artificial blood, similar-looking liquids (if you are unsure, consult the FirstBank Amphitheater management in advance.) FirstBank kindly asks all guests to refrain from using any political signs and symbols.
- Guests are permitted to bring an empty refillable water bottle less than 27 oz. Guests are not permitted to bring camelbacks. Water is available for purchase at the concession stands and comes in an aluminum bottle that can be refilled at water fountains located near the restroom building.