What to Expect When You Attend an Event at FirstBank Amphitheater

FirstBank Amphitheater opened in 2021. The amphitheater is surrounded by stone in a wooded setting at Graystone Quarry at the border of Franklin and Thompson’s Station.

FirstBank Amphitheater is located at 4525 Graystone Quarry Ln, Franklin, TN 37064.

Concerts at the outdoor space are seasonal typically from May until October. Before you head out to the next event at FirstBank, here are some things to know.