What to Expect When You Attend an Event at Bridgestone Arena

Bridgestone Arena sits at 501 Broadway in downtown Nashville, it is one of the most recognized landmarks with a seating capacity up to 20,000 for a concert. The arena opened back in 1996.
Just this year, Bridgestone Arena ranked fourth in the United States for ticket sales with 815,926 tickets sold and seventh in the world for gross ticket sales according to Pollstar’s year end report.
It’s home to the Nashville Predators and has been the stage for many concerts and other events. Whether this is your first time visiting or you haven’t been in a while, here’s what you need to know before you visit.
- You must have a ticket before entering the arena, printed or digital. If you are picking up a ticket at will call, find the entrance next to the main entrance at Broadway at Fifth with several windows open for ticket pick-up. You must show a valid driver license’s to obtain your will call ticket.
- The arena has a clear bag policy for sizes 12×12. Backpacks of any kind are NOT permitted. Guests attending events with unapproved bags will experience delayed entry times, for expedited entry please leave bags at home.
- There is a no re-entry policy to the arena.
- Small and compact umbrellas are permitted.
- Charging stations for phones are located at Section 103, 309, and 312.
- Concessions are located throughout the arena, you will find hot chicken, burgers, squeezed lemonade stand, twisted tea, pizza, Puckett’s BBQ, Dippin’ Dots, Christie Cookies, and more.
- For ticket holders in the upper levels, there are elevators available at Section 110 and escalators available in the middle of the first level that will take you to upper levels.
- The arena has a smoke-free policy.
- Each guest is allowed to bring an empty 32-ounce water bottle to refill and there are water fountains on each concourse.
- Prohibited items:
- Animals, with the exception of service animals
- Backpacks
- Bottles or cans
- Coolers
- Camp/folding chairs
- Drones and any other type of UAV
- Fireworks
- Food and drink purchased outside (including alcohol)
- Frisbees and/or beach balls
- Gifts (for artists, athletes or event participants)
- GoPros or another camcorder
- Grills of any size
- Heaters of any kind, including but not limited to propane and electric
- Hoverboards, bicycles, skateboards, roller skates/shoes, wagons
- Illegal drugs
- Inflatables including balloons & beach balls
- Laptops or tablets (unless by a credentialed member of the media)
- Laser pointers
- Luggage
- Poles or sticks of any kind such as flagpoles, broomsticks, selfie sticks
- Tents, tarps, sleeping bags
- Two-way radios
- Noise-making devices including, but not limited to: air horns, sirens, whistles, cowbells, megaphones and any other noise/voice amplification device detract from the overall guest experience and interfere with event programming, advertising, and safety announcements. As such, all noise-making and amplification devices are prohibited.
- Guests may not carry weapons, firearms, knives, stun guns, pepper spray, mace and/or dangerous devices of any type. No firearms carried by guests are permitted at the Arena with the exception of qualified law enforcement officers who are present at the Arena in a non-working function and have notified the Arena’s Director of Security and Metro Police ahead of the event to be properly verified. Without such verification and approval, such off-duty and qualified law enforcement officers will not be permitted to bring such firearm(s) in the Arena.