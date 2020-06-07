



After a phased reopening, Williamson County offices are now open to the public five days a week from 8am – 4:30pm.

“We continue to request that citizens schedule their visits to County offices by appointment, where possible, so that we can ensure appropriate social distancing and avoid crowds that will create a health risk to our citizens and employees. In addition, we ask citizens who can conduct business online, by phone or by mail to continue to do so,” states a press release.

In order to meet time-sensitive matters, secured drop boxes at the west entrance of the County Administrative Complex are available. The press release states that all items placed in the dropbox prior to 4:30 will be stamped in as of that business day. Items placed after that time will be stamped in (or receipted, as applicable) as of the following business day.

What to expect if you are visiting a County building:

Visitors are subject to a no-touch temperature screening

Visitors will be asked health questions

Visitors are encouraged to wear masks when conducting business in County facilities

Social distancing is to be observed and all individuals are encouraged to use good hand hygiene

These guidelines do not apply to the buildings where judicial functions are conducted (including the courthouse, judicial center, and juvenile court) or to the jail, because special rules apply to the operations in those buildings by virtue of orders of the Tennessee Supreme Court and/or directives of the Judges of the 21st Judicial District issued pursuant to the Supreme Court Orders, and/or directives of the Williamson County Sheriff. Citizens who plan to visit those locations should reach out to those offices to ascertain any current requirements before visiting.



