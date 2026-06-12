What to Do for Father’s Day Weekend in Williamson County: A Neighborhood-by-Neighborhood Guide

One of the privileges of living in Williamson County is that you don’t have to go to Nashville for a great day. Franklin, Brentwood, Spring Hill, and Nolensville each have their own distinct character, and for Father’s Day this year, there’s enough going on locally that a full weekend, or even just a Sunday, doesn’t require leaving the county.

This guide is organized by where you live, because a Spring Hill family and a Brentwood family are solving different logistics problems even on the same holiday. Find your section, pick what fits your dad, and book what needs booking this week.

Father’s Day is Sunday, June 21.

Franklin: The Historic District and the River

Franklin’s downtown core and its surrounding greenway and river access make it the most concentrated Father’s Day destination in the county. You can fill a full day without moving more than a few miles.

Morning: Franklin Bridge Golf Club

If he golfs, call Franklin Bridge Golf Club at 615-794-9400 this week. The 6,968-yard Harpeth River layout is consistently rated among the best public courses in the Nashville metro area, and a Sunday morning round is about as good a Father’s Day plan as Franklin offers for the golfer in your family.

Late morning: Pinkerton Park and the greenway

Pinkerton Park runs along the Harpeth River in Franklin with an easy trail, picnic areas, and a quiet atmosphere that earns more appreciation the more you use it. For the dad who’d rather move than sit, a walk along the greenway followed by a stop at a Main Street coffee shop sets the tone for the rest of the day without requiring coordination or tickets.

Lunch: Gray’s on Main

Mid-day at Gray’s on Main on the historic square. The restored 1876 building drugstore setting, the American-Southern menu, and the location directly in the heart of historic Franklin make it the natural anchor for any Franklin Father’s Day. Book a reservation immediately; Father’s Day Sunday in Franklin is heavily booked and Gray’s fills early.

Afternoon: Carter House and Carnton

The Carter House and Carnton together tell the story of the Battle of Franklin in the kind of depth that most Williamson County residents who’ve lived here for years still haven’t encountered on a guided tour. For the history-minded dad or the dad who moved here recently and wants to understand the place he chose, a half-afternoon at both sites is a genuinely strong Father’s Day option. Check current tour times on both sites.

Downtown Franklin and The Factory

Downtown Franklin is a 16‑block National Register Historic District known for boutiques, galleries, and restaurants; it’s routinely highlighted as a must‑do for visitors and makes an easy “walk Main Street with dad” suggestion.

The Factory at Franklin, a renovated Depression‑era factory complex, houses restaurants, artisan shops, galleries, and fun extras like clay studios and bakeries, which works well as a post‑meal or mid‑day stop with dad for coffee, dessert, or browsing.

Dinner: Cork and Cow

For a true special‑occasion dinner in Downtown Franklin, Cork & Cow is hard to beat. The high‑end steakhouse on Main Street pairs dry‑aged steaks and an adventurous, chef‑driven menu with an award‑winning wine program, making it an ideal spot when you want Father’s Day to feel a step above the usual night out. It’s a small, in‑demand dining room, so secure a reservation well in advance if this is your anchor plan for Dad’s Day.

The Gift to Close the Weekend

If the day is about doing things together, give him something to use on his own time: the Gentleman’s Day of Peace gift card at A Moment’s Peace on Carothers Parkway. The men’s spa package includes a European facial or Platinum HydraFacial, Swedish massage, and express manicure and pedicure, and the gift card lets him book whenever his schedule opens up. It’s the recovery day he won’t plan for himself, arranged by someone who knows he needs it.

Brentwood: Parks, Food, and the Natchez Trace

Brentwood has some of the best park infrastructure in the county and a dining scene that has matured considerably. A Brentwood Father’s Day doesn’t need to involve a long drive.

Morning: Crockett Park

Crockett Park in Brentwood is one of the most complete parks in Williamson County: over 160 acres with trails, an 18-hole disc golf course, amphitheater, and open space. For the active dad who just wants to be outside on a June morning, Crockett gives him options. The disc golf course is free and well-maintained.

Start Father’s Day with a legit hike at Marcella Vivrette Smith Park in Brentwood. The park’s color‑coded trail system winds through wooded hills, rocky climbs, and open fields, with options from easy family‑friendly loops to a 5‑mile route that packs in over 500 feet of elevation gain. Pack water, lace up real trail shoes, and reward yourselves afterward with lunch back in Franklin or Cool Springs.

Morning Alternative: Natchez Trace Parkway

The western edge of Williamson County borders the Natchez Trace Parkway , one of the most peaceful roads in Middle Tennessee. No commercial traffic, maintained by the National Park Service, and genuinely scenic in June. For the cycling dad or the dad who just wants a quiet Sunday morning drive with the windows down, the Trace is worth the 15-minute drive from Brentwood.

Lunch or Dinner: Brentwood’s Dining Options

Brentwood’s Cool Springs corridor has expanded its restaurant options considerably. For Father’s Day, Sportsman’s Grille in West Gate just north of Cool Springs remains the strongest local choice for those best Dad’s day vibes that feels right for the occasion. Book a reservation this week.

If sports bars are more dad’s speed, steer the family toward a local favorite. Jonathan’s Grille, a family‑owned Middle Tennessee original with locations in Brentwood and Franklin, delivers wall‑to‑wall TVs, solid game‑day food, and a comfortable atmosphere where kids still fit right in. Or keep it extra casual at Neighbor’s, a laid‑back neighborhood sports bar owned by former Tennessee Titans Zach Piller and wife Victoria, with cold drinks, plenty of screens, and a lively patio vibe that feels just right for catching the game together on Father’s Day.

Spring Hill, Arrington and Nolensville: Room to Breathe

Spring Hill and Nolensville have grown rapidly, but they’ve kept the character that drew people here in the first place: space, quiet, and a sense of community that feels different from the more developed parts of the county.

Cheekwood Golf Club

Cheekwood Golf Club in Franklin (on Spencer Creek Road) is a more casual public layout that often appeals to beginners and intermediate players with its 9-hole course and has a lower‑key feel compared to Franklin Bridge – a lower-key alternative to the Franklin courses for Father’s Day. If Franklin Bridge is booked out for Father’s Day weekend, Cheekwood is worth a call. Good layout, more availability on busy weekends, and a comfortable home-course feel.

Arrington

Arrington Vineyards (just over the county line but marketed heavily as “Nashville’s Wine Country”) regularly promotes live music events like “Music in the Vines,” which past Father’s Day weekends have used as a hook for an afternoon with dad among the hills and vineyards.

Nolensville Town Center

Nolensville’s growing town center on Nolensville Road has added dining and local businesses over the last several years that are worth exploring if you’re in that part of the county. A Father’s Day lunch at one of the local spots followed by a walk through the historic part of town is a low-key plan that requires minimal coordination.

Morning Glory Orchard in Nolensville has hosted special Father’s Day‑weekend events like the “Bacon Lover’s” evening with local food, drinks, and live music, which makes a perfect “date with dad” feature, featured here: Sizzle Into Father’s Day at the Bacon Lover’s Picnic in the Orchard – Williamson Source

Amish Country Market at The Feed Mill shows up consistently as a top “things to do” stop near Nolensville, giving you an easy coffee, drinks, deli sandwich, Amish goods, and browsing in a small‑town setting.

Thompson’s Station Greenway and Trailheads

The Thompson’s Station area has several greenway access points and nature trail options that are consistently less crowded than the Franklin parks on busy weekends. For the dad who wants outdoor time without the parking competition, this part of the county often has availability when Franklin is full.

What needs to be booked this week

Franklin Bridge Golf Club tee times for Father’s Day weekend go quickly: call 615-794-9400. Gray’s on Main reservations for Father’s Day Sunday should be made today. Sportsman’s Grille reservations for Brentwood should go in this week. Carter House and Carnton tour times should be confirmed online. And the A Moment’s Peace gift card can be purchased online anytime before June 21, with digital delivery available.

Frequently Asked Questions

What’s there to do for Father’s Day in Franklin TN in 2026?

Franklin, TN has strong Father’s Day options for 2026. Golfers should call Franklin Bridge Golf Club this week for tee times. Families can combine Pinkerton Park in the morning with a Carter House history tour in the afternoon and dinner at Gray’s on Main on the square. For the dad who needs a recovery day, A Moment’s Peace on Carothers Parkway offers the Gentleman’s Day of Peace men’s spa package as a gift card, bookable at https://amomentspeace.com.

What’s open for Father’s Day weekend in Brentwood TN?

Crockett Park in Brentwood is open and free, with trails and a disc golf course. The Natchez Trace Parkway border is accessible for drives and cycling. Sportsman’s Grille in North Cool Springs is the top local dining recommendation for Father’s Day in Brentwood; book a reservation this week.

Wherever you live in Williamson County, you don’t have to fight Nashville traffic or book a hotel to give dad a weekend that actually feels like him. A Spring Hill family can stay close to home on the course or at the farm, a Brentwood crew can spend the day in the hills and end up at their favorite sports bar, and a Franklin family can park once and let Main Street and the river do the work. Pick one neighborhood itinerary or mix pieces from several, then close the loop with a Gentleman’s Day of Peace gift card from A Moment’s Peace so dad gets a quiet recovery day on his own time. It’s a Father’s Day weekend that stays local, fits real family logistics, and gives him something to look forward to after the calendar moves on.