What to Do Before the Taylor Swift Concert

Donna Vissman
photo by Jason Davis for NSAI

Taylor Swift is bringing her ERAS tour to Nashville at Nissan Stadium on May 5-7.If you are one of the lucky ones to score tickets, here are a few things to do before heading to the concert.

1Bluebird Cafe Open House

4104 Hillsboro Road, Nashville

The Bluebird Cafe is having an open house all weekend of the Taylor Swift concerts from 10 AM–2 PM. Join in Celebrating The Erass as they open their doors for pre-concert festivities. Come see where Taylor got her start, enter the daily item giveaway, stop by the photo station, or search for the perfect Eras Tour outfit.

2Fifth and Broadway

photo by Donna Vissman

5036 Broadway, Nashville

The Fifth and Broadway development in downtown Nashville has lots for you to do – grab a new jewelry design from Kendra Scott, stop by the Lip Lab to create your own special color for your evening, get a slice from Slim & Husky and some ice cream to go from Jeni’s as you head to Nissan.

3Dream Nashville – Blossom Bar

210 4th Avenue North, Nashville

Head over to Dream Nashville where you will find the pop-up Blossom Bar complete with a flower wall, cherry blossom tree, and a photo booth to remember the night. All ages are allowed, it’s the perfect place to grab a mocktail.

4Grab a Coffee at Fido’s

credit-Canva

1812 21st Avenue, Nashville

The former pet shop, Fido’s is now a busy coffee shop, one that Taylor Swift has often said is one of her favorites in Nashville. It’s going to be a long night, so grab a cup of coffee to keep shakin’ it off at the concert.

5Pancake Pantry

photo from Pancake Pantry

1796 21st Avenue, Nashville

220 Molloy Street, Nashville

Taylor has been spotted several times standing in line at the Pancake Pantry in Hillsboro Village. She’s said that one of her favorites is the sweet potato pancake.

612th South

credit-Canva

12th South, Nashville

Take a stroll down one of Taylor’s spots where she would shop. The 12th South neighborhood has Bar Taco for a quick bite and then head over to Stoney Clover for your personalized clear bag to complete your ERAS outfit.

7Adventure Science Center Taylor Swift Laser Show

photo by Jim Wood

800 Fort Negley Boulevard, Nashville

Adventure Science Center is hosting a Taylor Swift-themed laser show called “Taylaser” on Saturday, May 6, at 6:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m, one of the same days Swift will be performing over at Nissan Stadium nearby.

Find tickets here. 

Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

