What Tennessee Titan is Wearing the New No. 0 Jersey?

NASHVILLE – A new group of players means a new group of jersey numbers for the Titans – including the No. 0.
Some returning players have switched numbers, too.
Among the noteworthy number choices: New Titans cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting will wear the No. 0 after NFL owners last week approved the proposal to allow any player but offensive and defensive linemen to wear the No. 0.
Also, new Titans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair will wear No.2.
Here’s a look at all the new jersey numbers for the Titans in 2023:
0 Sean Murphy-Bunting
2 Azeez Al-Shaair
49 Arden Key
57 Luke Gifford
60 Daniel Brunskill
71 Andre Dillard
72 John Leglue
72 Tyler Shelvin
83 Justin Rigg
88 Trevon Wesco
Number Changes
23 – Tre Avery
38 – Shyheim Carter
80 – Reggie Roberson Jr
89 – Thomas Odukoya
92 – Jayden Peevy
We’ll have a whole new batch of numbers after the NFL Draft.