What Stores are Open on 4th of July?

It’s the 4th of July, but unlike other holidays, most stores remain open. Before you head out to your local store, check our list below.

All Federal and local government offices are closed as well as banks. Costco will also be closed for the 4th.

CoolSprings Galleria: closes at 6 pm

The Mall at Green Hills: closes at 7 pm

Opry Mills: closes at 6 pm

Academy Sports + Outdoors: This spot will be having some great July 4th specials this year, and plenty of time to enjoy them. They will be open during normal business hours, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Independence Day.

Bass Pro Shops: Grab that fishing gear for the summer getaway, as Bass Pro Shops will be open regular business hours.

Best Buy: Whether you need batteries or new ear buds, grab them at Best Buy on July 4, as they will be open regular hours.

Big Lots: Big Lots stores will be open regular hours on July 4, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dillard’s: It’s not too late to get a new bathing suit or flip flops for the pool. This chain will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Home Depot: Stores will be open at 6 a.m.

Kohl’s: Most locations will be open regular hours, which are traditionally 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; but as hours may vary by location, so it’s a good idea to call ahead before dropping by.

Kroger: This chain is a great spot to pick up sodas and beers, and will be open on July 4. However, hours vary by location, so call ahead.

Dollar General: Dollar General is open regular hours on July 4, but browse their store locator, as hours differ by location.

JCPenney: Pick up towels and sarongs, as this department store chain is open regular hours on the holiday.

Lowe’s: Most stores will be open at normal hours, 6 a.m., but will close early, 8 p.m. local time.

Office Depot and OfficeMax: Office Depot and OfficeMax stores will be open from 10am to 6pm at most locations, but check with your local store to confirm hours at a specific location.

Macy’s: Check out the special holiday sales, as Macy’s will be open normal hours (which vary by location).

Petco: Does Fluffy need a special treat? Most Petco pet care centers will close by 8 p.m., though some locations may close at 7pm.

Publix: Whether you need relish or burgers, Publix locations will be open regular hours.

Safeway: Safeway stores are usually open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

Sam’s Club: On July 4, hours will be 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. for Plus members, and 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. for Club members.

Starbucks: Store hours will vary by location. This is especially true for Starbucks locations in office buildings and business areas that may be closed. It’s a good idea to check the app for specific store hours.

Target: Target will be open normal business hours (8 a.m. to 10 p.m.).

Trader Joe’s: All Trader Joe’s stores are open until 5 p.m. on July 4, so there’ll be plenty of time to pick up essentials before fireworks with family and friends!

Walmart: Most Walmart locations are open regular hours, from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m., on Independence Day.

Whole Foods Market: Whole Foods Market is open but holiday store hours will vary by location and it’s a good idea to call ahead before venturing out.