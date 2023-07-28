What Songs will George Strait Play at Nissan Stadium?

The King of Country Music, George Strait, is coming to Nashville at Nissan Stadium for two nights – Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29th.

Special guests for the evening will be Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town. A few tickets remain. Purchase tickets here.

The last time George Strait headlined a show in Nashville was back in 2014 at Bridgestone Arena. This year Strait is only doing six stadium shows and there’s only two stops left on the tour, Nashville and then Tampa. To prepare for evening, here’s the setlist so far for the tour but it is Music City so there might be some surprise guests.

Stars on the Water-(Rodney Crowell cover)

I Got a Car

The Fireman

How ‘Bout Them Cowgirls

Run

Here for a Good Time

I Can Still Make Cheyenne

Check Yes or No

It Just Comes Natural

Waymore’s Blues-(Waylon Jennings cover)

The Weight of the Badge

Ocean Front Property

Nobody in His Right Mind Would’ve Left Her

When the Credits Roll

Misery and Gin-(Merle Haggard cover)

Pancho & Lefty-(Townes van Zandt cover) (with Chris Stapleton)

You Don’t Know What You’re Missing-(with Chris Stapleton)

Love’s Gonna Make It Alright-(with Chris Stapleton)

I Saw God Today

Every Little Honky Tonk Bar

The Chair

Give It Away

Amarillo by Morning

I’ll Always Remember You

Troubadour

Unwound

Encore:

Codigo

All My Ex’s Live in Texas

Folsom Prison Blues-Johnny Cash

Take me to Texas

The Cowboy Rides Away