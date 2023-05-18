What’s on Max: Launch Through June 2023



On May 23, 2023, HBO Max will become Max. The enhanced streaming service will be the destination for HBO Originals, Warner Bros. films, Max Originals, the DC universe, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, an expansive offering of kids and family content, and best-in-class programing across food, home, reality, lifestyle and documentaries from leading brands like HGTV, Food Network, Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, Discovery Channel, TLC, ID and more, all in one place. The service will be continuously updated with fresh content, averaging more than 40 new titles and seasons every month and ensuring a steady stream of new programming to keep audiences engaged.

When Max launches on May 23, a large portion of subscribers will have their apps automatically updated, while others will be prompted to download the updated Max app. Customers can pre-register for Max on the Google Play Store or pre-order on the Apple App Store now. Additional information can be found here.

New on Max: Launching Through June

May 23

Bama Rush (Max Original)

Clone High, Season 1 (Max Original)

German Genius (Max Original)

Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

Gremlins: Secrets Of The Mogwai, Season 1 (Max Original)

Growing Floret (Magnolia Network)

How To Create A Sex Scandal (Max Original)

Maine Cabin Masters, Season 8 (Magnolia Network)

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023)

SmartLess: On The Road (Max Original)

Talking Sopranos Podcast

Villainous, Season 1A (Cartoon Network)

What Am I Eating? With Zooey Deschanel (Max Original)

Windy City Rehab (HGTV)

May 24

Expedition Unknown (Discovery)

May 25

100 Years Of Warner Bros. The Stuff That Dreams Are Made Of (Max Original)

Blippi Wonders, Season 2C (Cartoon Network)

Lellobee City Farm, Season 3 (Cartoon Network)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 8A (Cartoon Network)

Total DramaRama: A Very Special Special, That’s Quite Special (Cartoon Network, 2023)

Vlad and Niki, Season 2A

Vgly (Max Original)

May 26

100 Day Dream Home (HGTV)

Being Mary Tyler Moore (HBO Original)

Kendra Sells Hollywood, Seasons 1-2

Mark Rober’s Revengineers (Discovery)

Unicorn: Warriors Eternal (Adult Swim)

May 27

Guy’s Ranch Kitchen (Food Network)

Impractical Jokers, (Collection of 100 episodes from seasons 1-8)

Impractical Jokers, Season 10A + Roadblock Special

Put a Ring on It (OWN)

Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love (HBO Original)

May 28

American Monster (ID)

Collateral Beauty (2016)

Married To Evil (ID)

Otter Dynasty (Animal Planet)

Silos Baking Competition (Magnolia Network)

May 29

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Pillow Talk (TLC)

Motel Rescue (Magnolia Network)

Reality (HBO Original)

The Curious Case of Natalia Grace (ID)

May 30

Angie Tribeca, Seasons 1-3 (TBS)

Craig of the Creek, Season 4F (Cartoon Network)

​​Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico (CNN)

May 31

Ghost Adventures: Lake of Death (Discovery)

June 1

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

A Star Is Born (1954)

A Star Is Born (1976)

Army of Darkness (1993)

Balls of Fury (2007)

Beautiful Creatures (2013)

Big Daddy (1999)

Breach (2007)

Bulworth (1998)

Class Act (1992)

Click (2006)

Dave (1993)

David Copperfield (1935)

Demolition Man (1993)

Diggers (2006)

Dog Day Afternoon (1975)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Dumb & Dumber (1994)

Dumb & Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003)

Eastern Promises (2007)

Edge of Darkness (2010)

Eli Roth Presents: The Legion Of Exorcists (Travel Channel)

Enter The Dragon (1973)

Fame (1980)

Fifty Shades Darker (2017, Extended Version)

Fifty Shades Freed (2018, Extended Version)

Gold Diggers of 1933

Gold Diggers of 1935

Grease (1978)

Hairspray (2007)

I Origins (2014)

I, Tonya (2017)

Jackie Brown (1997)

Jeremiah Johnson (1972)

Jersey Boys (2014)

Just Mercy (2019)

Knock Knock (2015)

Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

Magic Mike (2012)

Martin Lawrence Live: Runteldat (2002)

Military Wives (2019)

Moneyball (2011)

Monster-In-Law (2005)

Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)

Moonlight (2016)

Naked.Loud.Proud (Max Original)

Narc (2002)

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985)

Never Say Never Again (1983)

Objective, Burma! (1945)

On Moonlight Bay (1951)

Operation Crossbow (1965)

Police Academy (1984)

Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment (1985)

Police Academy 3: Back In Training (1986)

Police Academy 4: Citizens On Patrol (1987)

Police Academy 5: Assignment Miami Beach (1988)

Radio (2003)

Ready Player One (2018)

Romance on the High Seas (1948)

Selena (1997)

Sex And The City (2008)

Sex And The City 2 (2010)

Sunday in New York (1964)

Tea for Two (1950)

The Big Wedding (2013)

The Blackcoat’s Daughter (2015)

The Boy Next Door (2015)

The Dead Files (Travel Channel)

The Drop (2014)

The Evil Dead (1981)

The Evil Dead (2013)

The Evil Dead II (1987)

The Family (2013)

The Hurt Locker (2009)

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister and Pete (2013)

The Lodge (2019)

The Nun’s Story (1959)

The Painter and the Thief (2020)

The Saint (1997)

The Turning Point (1977)

Tooth Fairy (2010)

Woodstock: The Director’s Cut (1994)

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

You’re Next (2013)

June 2

Magic Mike’s Last Dance (2023)

Painting With John, Season 3 (HBO Original)

Well Designed (Magnolia Network)

June 4

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days (TLC)

Battle on the Beach (HGTV)

The Idol (HBO Original) *4K UHD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

June 5

Louisiana Law (Animal Planet)

June 6

Burden of Proof (HBO Original)

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1E (Cartoon Network)

June 7

Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) *4K UHD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Ghost Adventures (Discovery)

June 8

A Star Is Born (2018)

American Pain (Max Original)

June 9

AEW All Access (TBS)

First Five (Max Original)

June 10

Build It Forward (HGTV)

Red 2 (2013)

Walker, Season 3

June 12

Celebrity IOU, Season 4A (HGTV)

June 13

Vacation (2015)

June 14

How Do You Measure A Year? (HBO Original)

Small Town Potential (HGTV)

June 15

Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens, Season 3

Crack Addicts (TLC)

Outchef’d (Food Network)

Rap Battlefield, Season 2 (Max Original)

June 16

Hoffman Family Gold (Discovery)

Meet the Batwheels shorts, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)

The Cabin Chronicles, Season 3 (Magnolia Network)

June 17

John Early: Now More Than Ever (HBO Original)

June 18

Beachside Brawl (Food Network)

The Great Food Truck Race: David vs. Goliath (Food Network)

The Righteous Gemstones, Season 3 (HBO Original)

We Baby Bears, Season 2A (Cartoon Network)

June 19

Street Outlaws: Mega Cash Days (Discovery)

June 21

7 Little Johnstons (TLC)

The Stroll (HBO Original)

June 22

And Just Like That…, Season 2 (Max Original) *4K UHD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

Christina On The Coast (HGTV)

Downey’s Dream Cars (Max Original)

June 23

Rich & Shameless, Season 2A (TNT)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 8B (Cartoon Network)

June 25

Mini Reni (Magnolia Network)

June 26

Batman: The Doom That Came To Gotham (2023)

June 27

Chopped (Food Network)

Taylor Mac’s 24-Decade History of Popular Music (HBO Original)

June 28

Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed (HBO Original)

June 29

Revealed (HGTV)

Ten-Year-Old Tom, Season 2 (Max Original)

Warrior, Season 3 (Max Original)

June 30