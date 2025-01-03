What’s New to Streaming in January 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this January 2025 playing on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and Tubi.

1Netflix January 2025

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for January 2025. READ MORE

2Disney+ January 2025

Coming to Disney+ this January 2025. READ MORE

3Max January 2025

Everything New Coming to Max in January 2025. READ MORE

4Hulu January 2025

Everything New Coming to Hulu January 2025. READ MORE

5Prime Video January 2025

Coming to Prime Video January 2025. READ MORE

6Tubi January 2025

Everything Coming to Tubi in January 2025. READ MORE

