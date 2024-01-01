What’s New to Streaming in January 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this January 2024 playing on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu.

1Coming to Netflix January 2024

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for January 2024. READ MORE

2Coming to Disney+ January 2024

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic. READ MORE

3Coming to Max January 2024

Max announces programming coming to the platform this January 2024. READ MORE

4Coming to Prime Video January 2024

Everything Coming to Prime Video in January 2024. January 1st will see big-name movies added to Prime Video. READ MORE

5Coming to Hulu January 2024

From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies. Here is everything coming to Hulu in January 2024. READ MORE

