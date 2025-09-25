What’s New On HBO Max This October 2025

October 2025 brings a massive lineup to HBO Max with new HBO Originals like “IT: Welcome to Derry” and “The Chair Company,” plus a horror collection perfect for Halloween season. Here’s your complete day-by-day guide to everything arriving this month.
October 1
Movies & Shows:
- 2 Days in New York
- 50 First Dates
- A Nightmare on Elm Street
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child
- Alan Partridge
- All Eyez on Me
- Beetlejuice
- Big, Beautiful Tariffs: A Fareed Zakaria Special (CNN Originals)
- Broken English
- Bronson
- Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh
- Christine
- Confidence
- Crime in the Streets
- Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1932)
- Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1941)
- Drag me to Hell
- Edward Scissorhands
- Enemy
- Fay Grim
- Firestarter
- Freaks
- Freddy vs. Jason
- Friday the 13th (2009)
- From Hell It Came
- Gone Girl
- Gremlins (1984)
- Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
- Halloween: Resurrection
- Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers
- Hereditary
- Highway 301
- House of Wax (1953)
- House on Haunted Hill (1958)
- I Died a Thousand Times
- I Give it a Year
- Indestructible Man
- Inside the Walls of Folsom Prison
- Insidious: Chapter 2
- Insidious: Chapter 3
- Interview with the Vampire
- Intruder in the Dust
- Isle of the Dead
- It’s Complicated
- Krypto Saves the Day: Halloween Havoc
- Lady in the Lake
- Los Cronocrimenes
- Macabre
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes
- Mirror Mirror
- National Velvet
- Nora Prentiss
- Paddy Chayefsky: Collector of Words
- Page One
- Pearl: The X-Traordinary Origin Story
- Phenix City Story
- Poltergeist (1982)
- Practical Magic
- Pride
- Scooby-Doo (2002)
- Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
- Shame
- Talk to Me (2023)
- Tension
- The Black Scorpion
- The Brothers McMullen
- The Cyclops
- The Disembodied
- The Exorcist (1973)
- The First Monday in May
- The Gangster
- The Harvey Girls
- The Lobster
- The Monster
- The Mummy (1959)
- The Mummy (2017)
- The Mystery of the Wax Museum
- The Picture of Dorian Gray
- The Return of Doctor X
- The Shining
- The Sixth Sense
- The Steel Jungle
- The Switch
- The Tattooed Stranger
- The Unfaithful
- The Walking Dead (1936)
- The Watch
- The Witch
- Tickled
- Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
- Trick ‘r Treat
- Uncut Gems
- War for the Planet of the Apes
- X
- You Can’t Get Away with Murder
- Zombies on Broadway
Live Sports:
- AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.
- AEW Dynamite: 6-year Dynamite Anniversary!, 8 p.m.
October 2
Shows:
- Air India Crash: Declassified (Discovery, 2025)
- E.B. White’s Charlotte’s Web, Season 1
- Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season 12 (Discovery)
- The Friday the 13th Murders, Season 1 (ID)
- The Real Murders on Elm Street, Season 2 (ID)
Live Sports:
- Banana Ball Tour Championship, 7 p.m.
October 3
Movies & Shows:
- Bring Her Back (A24)
- Where We Call Home, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)
Live Sports:
- Banana Ball Tour Championship, 7 p.m.
October 4
Shows:
- NLDS Game 1
Live Sports:
- AEW Collision, 8 p.m.
- Banana Ball Tour Championship, TBD p.m.
- TBD vs TBD College Football (Big 12), @ TBD
October 5
Live Sports:
- Banana Ball Tour Championship, 1 p.m.
- Bank of America ROVAL 400 (NASCAR DriverCam), 3 p.m.
October 6
Shows:
- SMILING FRIENDS, Season 3 (Adult Swim)
Live Sports:
- NLDS Game 2
October 7
Shows:
- Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: It Doesn’t Have to Hurt (CNN Originals)
- One Day in October, Season 1
Live Sports:
- AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday, 8 p.m.
October 8
Shows:
- Alex vs America, Season 5 (FOOD Network)
- Baylen Out Loud, Season 2 (TLC)
Live Sports:
- NLDS Game 3
- Boston Bruins vs Washington Capitals, 7:30 p.m.
- Los Angeles Kings vs Las Vegas Knights, 10 p.m.
October 9
Shows:
- Vgly, Season 2 (Max Original)
Live Sports:
- NLDS Game 4
October 10
Movies & Shows:
- Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2G (Cartoon Network)
- Homes With a View, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
- Lu & The Bally Bunch, Season 1D (Cartoon Network)
- The Alabama Solution (HBO Original), 8 p.m. ET
- The Substance (MUBI)
Live Sports:
- AEW Dynasty 2025, 8 p.m.
- USMNT vs Ecuador, 8:30 p.m.
October 11
Shows:
- Bering Sea Gold, Season 19 (Discovery)
- Impractical Jokers, Season 12A (truTV)
Live Sports:
- NLDS Game 5
- AEW Collision: Homecoming, 8 p.m.
- Banana Ball Tour Championship Game, TBD p.m.
- TBD vs TBD College Football (Big 12), @ TBD
October 12
Shows:
- The Chair Company, Season 1 (HBO Original), 10 p.m. ET
- The Snake Catcher, Season 1 (Animal Planet)
Live Sports:
- South Point 400 (NASCAR DriverCam), 5:30 p.m.
October 13
Live Sports:
- NLCS Game 1
October 14
Live Sports:
- NLCS Game 2
- USMNT vs Australia, 9:00 p.m.
October 15
Shows:
- 7 Little Johnstons, Season 16 (TLC)
- Graveyard Carz, Season 20
- Mother May I Murder?, Season 2 (ID)
- Pan
Live Sports:
- AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.
- AEW Collision, 10 p.m.
- AEW Countdown to WrestleDream 2025, 11 p.m.
- Florida Panthers vs Detroit Red Wings, 7 p.m.
- Chicago Blackhawks vs St. Louis Blues, 9:30 p.m.
October 16
Live Sports:
- NLCS Game 3
October 17
Movies & Shows:
- An Intimate Evening with Adam Pally (HBO Original), 9 p.m. ET
- Baby Assassins Everyday!, Season 1
- Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 5 (Magnolia Network)
- Ignite, Season 1
- La Grande Maison Tokyo Special
- La Grande Maison Tokyo, Season 1
- Light of My Lion, Season 1
- Love is for the Dogs, Season 1
- Mr. Mikami’s Classroom, Season 1
- Please Die My Beloved, Season 1
- The Thaw, Season 3 (Max Original)
- True Beauty, Season 1
- Until I Destroyed My Husband’s Other Family, Season 1
- Vivant, Season 1
- Who Saw The Peacock Dance in the Jungle?, Season 1
Live Sports:
- NLCS Game 4
October 18
Live Sports:
- NLCS Game 5
- AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl: WrestleDream, 7 p.m.
- WrestleDream PPV 2025, 8 p.m.
- TBD vs TBD College Football (Big 12), @ TBD
October 19
Shows:
- Anything But Gray, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
Live Sports:
- YellaWood 500 (NASCAR DriverCam), 2 p.m.
October 20
Shows:
- Haha, You Clowns, Season 1 (Adult Swim)
Live Sports:
- NLCS Game 6
October 21
Movies & Shows:
- Armed Only With A Camera: The Life And Death of Brent Renaud (HBO Original), 9 p.m. ET
- The Simril(l)s: A Family in Black and White, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)
Live Sports:
- NLCS Game 7
October 22
Movies & Shows:
- Holmes Family Rescue, Season 3 (HGTV)
- Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody
Live Sports:
- AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.
- Detroit Red Wings vs Buffalo Sabres, 7:30 p.m.
October 23
Shows:
- Expedition X, Season 10 (Discovery)
- Dangerously Obese, Season 2 (TLC)
Live Sports:
- USWNT vs Portugal, 7:00 p.m.
October 24
Shows:
- Lakeside Retreats, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
- Teen Titans Go!, Season 9D (Cartoon Network)
Live Sports:
- AEW Dynamite (2021) & Rampage (2021) – Kenny Omega’s AEW Championship reign is in full gear, but Hangman Adam Page has an ace up his sleeve
October 25
Live Sports:
- AEW Collision, 8 p.m.
- TBD vs TBD College Football (Big 12), @ TBD
October 26
Shows:
- IT: Welcome to Derry, Season 1 (HBO Original), 9 p.m. ET
Live Sports:
- Xfinity 500 (NASCAR DriverCam), 2 p.m.
- USMNT vs Portugal, 4:00 p.m.
October 27
Shows:
- Naked and Afraid Brazil XL, Season 1 (discovery+)
October 28
Movies & Shows:
- Country Doctor (HBO Original), 7 p.m. ET
- The United States vs. Harvard, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)
October 29
Shows:
- American Monster, Season 13 (ID)
- Survival of the Beast, Season 1 (Animal Planet)
Live Sports:
- AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.
- USMNT vs New Zealand, 8:00 p.m.
October 30
Movies & Shows:
- Fatal Engineering, Season 1 (Science)
- Sorry, Baby (A24)
Live Sports:
- Dallas Stars vs Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m.
October 31
Shows:
- House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 246 (HGTV)
- Jonathan Ross Haunted Homecoming, Season 1 (Travel)
- Old Home Stories, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
