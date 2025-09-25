What’s New On HBO Max This October 2025

October 2025 brings a massive lineup to HBO Max with new HBO Originals like “IT: Welcome to Derry” and “The Chair Company,” plus a horror collection perfect for Halloween season. Here’s your complete day-by-day guide to everything arriving this month.

October 1

Movies & Shows:

2 Days in New York

50 First Dates

A Nightmare on Elm Street

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child

Alan Partridge

All Eyez on Me

Beetlejuice

Big, Beautiful Tariffs: A Fareed Zakaria Special (CNN Originals)

Broken English

Bronson

Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh

Christine

Confidence

Crime in the Streets

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1932)

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1941)

Drag me to Hell

Edward Scissorhands

Enemy

Fay Grim

Firestarter

Freaks

Freddy vs. Jason

Friday the 13th (2009)

From Hell It Came

Gone Girl

Gremlins (1984)

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

Halloween: Resurrection

Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers

Hereditary

Highway 301

House of Wax (1953)

House on Haunted Hill (1958)

I Died a Thousand Times

I Give it a Year

Indestructible Man

Inside the Walls of Folsom Prison

Insidious: Chapter 2

Insidious: Chapter 3

Interview with the Vampire

Intruder in the Dust

Isle of the Dead

It’s Complicated

Krypto Saves the Day: Halloween Havoc

Lady in the Lake

Los Cronocrimenes

Macabre

Marcel the Shell with Shoes

Mirror Mirror

National Velvet

Nora Prentiss

Paddy Chayefsky: Collector of Words

Page One

Pearl: The X-Traordinary Origin Story

Phenix City Story

Poltergeist (1982)

Practical Magic

Pride

Scooby-Doo (2002)

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Shame

Talk to Me (2023)

Tension

The Black Scorpion

The Brothers McMullen

The Cyclops

The Disembodied

The Exorcist (1973)

The First Monday in May

The Gangster

The Harvey Girls

The Lobster

The Monster

The Mummy (1959)

The Mummy (2017)

The Mystery of the Wax Museum

The Picture of Dorian Gray

The Return of Doctor X

The Shining

The Sixth Sense

The Steel Jungle

The Switch

The Tattooed Stranger

The Unfaithful

The Walking Dead (1936)

The Watch

The Witch

Tickled

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Trick ‘r Treat

Uncut Gems

War for the Planet of the Apes

X

You Can’t Get Away with Murder

Zombies on Broadway

Live Sports:

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.

AEW Dynamite: 6-year Dynamite Anniversary!, 8 p.m.

October 2

Shows:

Air India Crash: Declassified (Discovery, 2025)

E.B. White’s Charlotte’s Web, Season 1

Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season 12 (Discovery)

The Friday the 13th Murders, Season 1 (ID)

The Real Murders on Elm Street, Season 2 (ID)

Live Sports:

Banana Ball Tour Championship, 7 p.m.

October 3

Movies & Shows:

Bring Her Back (A24)

Where We Call Home, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)

Live Sports:

Banana Ball Tour Championship, 7 p.m.

October 4

Shows:

NLDS Game 1

Live Sports:

AEW Collision, 8 p.m.

Banana Ball Tour Championship, TBD p.m.

TBD vs TBD College Football (Big 12), @ TBD

October 5

Live Sports:

Banana Ball Tour Championship, 1 p.m.

Bank of America ROVAL 400 (NASCAR DriverCam), 3 p.m.

October 6

Shows:

SMILING FRIENDS, Season 3 (Adult Swim)

Live Sports:

NLDS Game 2

October 7

Shows:

Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: It Doesn’t Have to Hurt (CNN Originals)

One Day in October, Season 1

Live Sports:

AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday, 8 p.m.

October 8

Shows:

Alex vs America, Season 5 (FOOD Network)

Baylen Out Loud, Season 2 (TLC)

Live Sports:

NLDS Game 3

Boston Bruins vs Washington Capitals, 7:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Kings vs Las Vegas Knights, 10 p.m.

October 9

Shows:

Vgly, Season 2 (Max Original)

Live Sports:

NLDS Game 4

October 10

Movies & Shows:

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2G (Cartoon Network)

Homes With a View, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

Lu & The Bally Bunch, Season 1D (Cartoon Network)

The Alabama Solution (HBO Original), 8 p.m. ET

The Substance (MUBI)

Live Sports:

AEW Dynasty 2025, 8 p.m.

USMNT vs Ecuador, 8:30 p.m.

October 11

Shows:

Bering Sea Gold, Season 19 (Discovery)

Impractical Jokers, Season 12A (truTV)

Live Sports:

NLDS Game 5

AEW Collision: Homecoming, 8 p.m.

Banana Ball Tour Championship Game, TBD p.m.

TBD vs TBD College Football (Big 12), @ TBD

October 12

Shows:

The Chair Company, Season 1 (HBO Original), 10 p.m. ET

The Snake Catcher, Season 1 (Animal Planet)

Live Sports:

South Point 400 (NASCAR DriverCam), 5:30 p.m.

October 13

Live Sports:

NLCS Game 1

October 14

Live Sports:

NLCS Game 2

USMNT vs Australia, 9:00 p.m.

October 15

Shows:

7 Little Johnstons, Season 16 (TLC)

Graveyard Carz, Season 20

Mother May I Murder?, Season 2 (ID)

Pan

Live Sports:

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.

AEW Collision, 10 p.m.

AEW Countdown to WrestleDream 2025, 11 p.m.

Florida Panthers vs Detroit Red Wings, 7 p.m.

Chicago Blackhawks vs St. Louis Blues, 9:30 p.m.

October 16

Live Sports:

NLCS Game 3

October 17

Movies & Shows:

An Intimate Evening with Adam Pally (HBO Original), 9 p.m. ET

Baby Assassins Everyday!, Season 1

Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 5 (Magnolia Network)

Ignite, Season 1

La Grande Maison Tokyo Special

La Grande Maison Tokyo, Season 1

Light of My Lion, Season 1

Love is for the Dogs, Season 1

Mr. Mikami’s Classroom, Season 1

Please Die My Beloved, Season 1

The Thaw, Season 3 (Max Original)

True Beauty, Season 1

Until I Destroyed My Husband’s Other Family, Season 1

Vivant, Season 1

Who Saw The Peacock Dance in the Jungle?, Season 1

Live Sports:

NLCS Game 4

October 18

Live Sports:

NLCS Game 5

AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl: WrestleDream, 7 p.m.

WrestleDream PPV 2025, 8 p.m.

TBD vs TBD College Football (Big 12), @ TBD

October 19

Shows:

Anything But Gray, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

Live Sports:

YellaWood 500 (NASCAR DriverCam), 2 p.m.

October 20

Shows:

Haha, You Clowns, Season 1 (Adult Swim)

Live Sports:

NLCS Game 6

October 21

Movies & Shows:

Armed Only With A Camera: The Life And Death of Brent Renaud (HBO Original), 9 p.m. ET

The Simril(l)s: A Family in Black and White, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)

Live Sports:

NLCS Game 7

October 22

Movies & Shows:

Holmes Family Rescue, Season 3 (HGTV)

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody

Live Sports:

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.

Detroit Red Wings vs Buffalo Sabres, 7:30 p.m.

October 23

Shows:

Expedition X, Season 10 (Discovery)

Dangerously Obese, Season 2 (TLC)

Live Sports:

USWNT vs Portugal, 7:00 p.m.

October 24

Shows:

Lakeside Retreats, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 9D (Cartoon Network)

Live Sports:

AEW Dynamite (2021) & Rampage (2021) – Kenny Omega’s AEW Championship reign is in full gear, but Hangman Adam Page has an ace up his sleeve

October 25

Live Sports:

AEW Collision, 8 p.m.

TBD vs TBD College Football (Big 12), @ TBD

October 26

Shows:

IT: Welcome to Derry, Season 1 (HBO Original), 9 p.m. ET

Live Sports:

Xfinity 500 (NASCAR DriverCam), 2 p.m.

USMNT vs Portugal, 4:00 p.m.

October 27

Shows:

Naked and Afraid Brazil XL, Season 1 (discovery+)

October 28

Movies & Shows:

Country Doctor (HBO Original), 7 p.m. ET

The United States vs. Harvard, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)

October 29

Shows:

American Monster, Season 13 (ID)

Survival of the Beast, Season 1 (Animal Planet)

Live Sports:

AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.

USMNT vs New Zealand, 8:00 p.m.

October 30

Movies & Shows:

Fatal Engineering, Season 1 (Science)

Sorry, Baby (A24)

Live Sports:

Dallas Stars vs Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m.

October 31

Shows:

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 246 (HGTV)

Jonathan Ross Haunted Homecoming, Season 1 (Travel)

Old Home Stories, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

