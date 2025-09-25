What’s New On HBO Max This October 2025

October 2025 brings a massive lineup to HBO Max with new HBO Originals like “IT: Welcome to Derry” and “The Chair Company,” plus a horror collection perfect for Halloween season. Here’s your complete day-by-day guide to everything arriving this month.

October 1

Movies & Shows:

  • 2 Days in New York
  • 50 First Dates
  • A Nightmare on Elm Street
  • A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge
  • A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
  • A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master
  • A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child
  • Alan Partridge
  • All Eyez on Me
  • Beetlejuice
  • Big, Beautiful Tariffs: A Fareed Zakaria Special (CNN Originals)
  • Broken English
  • Bronson
  • Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh
  • Christine
  • Confidence
  • Crime in the Streets
  • Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1932)
  • Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1941)
  • Drag me to Hell
  • Edward Scissorhands
  • Enemy
  • Fay Grim
  • Firestarter
  • Freaks
  • Freddy vs. Jason
  • Friday the 13th (2009)
  • From Hell It Came
  • Gone Girl
  • Gremlins (1984)
  • Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
  • Halloween: Resurrection
  • Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers
  • Hereditary
  • Highway 301
  • House of Wax (1953)
  • House on Haunted Hill (1958)
  • I Died a Thousand Times
  • I Give it a Year
  • Indestructible Man
  • Inside the Walls of Folsom Prison
  • Insidious: Chapter 2
  • Insidious: Chapter 3
  • Interview with the Vampire
  • Intruder in the Dust
  • Isle of the Dead
  • It’s Complicated
  • Krypto Saves the Day: Halloween Havoc
  • Lady in the Lake
  • Los Cronocrimenes
  • Macabre
  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes
  • Mirror Mirror
  • National Velvet
  • Nora Prentiss
  • Paddy Chayefsky: Collector of Words
  • Page One
  • Pearl: The X-Traordinary Origin Story
  • Phenix City Story
  • Poltergeist (1982)
  • Practical Magic
  • Pride
  • Scooby-Doo (2002)
  • Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
  • Shame
  • Talk to Me (2023)
  • Tension
  • The Black Scorpion
  • The Brothers McMullen
  • The Cyclops
  • The Disembodied
  • The Exorcist (1973)
  • The First Monday in May
  • The Gangster
  • The Harvey Girls
  • The Lobster
  • The Monster
  • The Mummy (1959)
  • The Mummy (2017)
  • The Mystery of the Wax Museum
  • The Picture of Dorian Gray
  • The Return of Doctor X
  • The Shining
  • The Sixth Sense
  • The Steel Jungle
  • The Switch
  • The Tattooed Stranger
  • The Unfaithful
  • The Walking Dead (1936)
  • The Watch
  • The Witch
  • Tickled
  • Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
  • Trick ‘r Treat
  • Uncut Gems
  • War for the Planet of the Apes
  • X
  • You Can’t Get Away with Murder
  • Zombies on Broadway

Live Sports:

  • AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.
  • AEW Dynamite: 6-year Dynamite Anniversary!, 8 p.m.

October 2

Shows:

  • Air India Crash: Declassified (Discovery, 2025)
  • E.B. White’s Charlotte’s Web, Season 1
  • Mysteries of the Abandoned, Season 12 (Discovery)
  • The Friday the 13th Murders, Season 1 (ID)
  • The Real Murders on Elm Street, Season 2 (ID)

Live Sports:

  • Banana Ball Tour Championship, 7 p.m.

October 3

Movies & Shows:

  • Bring Her Back (A24)
  • Where We Call Home, Season 4 (Magnolia Network)

Live Sports:

  • Banana Ball Tour Championship, 7 p.m.

October 4

Shows:

  • NLDS Game 1

Live Sports:

  • AEW Collision, 8 p.m.
  • Banana Ball Tour Championship, TBD p.m.
  • TBD vs TBD College Football (Big 12), @ TBD

October 5

Live Sports:

  • Banana Ball Tour Championship, 1 p.m.
  • Bank of America ROVAL 400 (NASCAR DriverCam), 3 p.m.

October 6

Shows:

  • SMILING FRIENDS, Season 3 (Adult Swim)

Live Sports:

  • NLDS Game 2

October 7

Shows:

  • Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: It Doesn’t Have to Hurt (CNN Originals)
  • One Day in October, Season 1

Live Sports:

  • AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday, 8 p.m.

October 8

Shows:

  • Alex vs America, Season 5 (FOOD Network)
  • Baylen Out Loud, Season 2 (TLC)

Live Sports:

  • NLDS Game 3
  • Boston Bruins vs Washington Capitals, 7:30 p.m.
  • Los Angeles Kings vs Las Vegas Knights, 10 p.m.

October 9

Shows:

  • Vgly, Season 2 (Max Original)

Live Sports:

  • NLDS Game 4

October 10

Movies & Shows:

  • Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2G (Cartoon Network)
  • Homes With a View, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
  • Lu & The Bally Bunch, Season 1D (Cartoon Network)
  • The Alabama Solution (HBO Original), 8 p.m. ET
  • The Substance (MUBI)

Live Sports:

  • AEW Dynasty 2025, 8 p.m.
  • USMNT vs Ecuador, 8:30 p.m.

October 11

Shows:

  • Bering Sea Gold, Season 19 (Discovery)
  • Impractical Jokers, Season 12A (truTV)

Live Sports:

  • NLDS Game 5
  • AEW Collision: Homecoming, 8 p.m.
  • Banana Ball Tour Championship Game, TBD p.m.
  • TBD vs TBD College Football (Big 12), @ TBD

October 12

Shows:

  • The Chair Company, Season 1 (HBO Original), 10 p.m. ET
  • The Snake Catcher, Season 1 (Animal Planet)

Live Sports:

  • South Point 400 (NASCAR DriverCam), 5:30 p.m.

October 13

Live Sports:

  • NLCS Game 1

October 14

Live Sports:

  • NLCS Game 2
  • USMNT vs Australia, 9:00 p.m.

October 15

Shows:

  • 7 Little Johnstons, Season 16 (TLC)
  • Graveyard Carz, Season 20
  • Mother May I Murder?, Season 2 (ID)
  • Pan

Live Sports:

  • AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.
  • AEW Collision, 10 p.m.
  • AEW Countdown to WrestleDream 2025, 11 p.m.
  • Florida Panthers vs Detroit Red Wings, 7 p.m.
  • Chicago Blackhawks vs St. Louis Blues, 9:30 p.m.

October 16

Live Sports:

  • NLCS Game 3

October 17

Movies & Shows:

  • An Intimate Evening with Adam Pally (HBO Original), 9 p.m. ET
  • Baby Assassins Everyday!, Season 1
  • Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 5 (Magnolia Network)
  • Ignite, Season 1
  • La Grande Maison Tokyo Special
  • La Grande Maison Tokyo, Season 1
  • Light of My Lion, Season 1
  • Love is for the Dogs, Season 1
  • Mr. Mikami’s Classroom, Season 1
  • Please Die My Beloved, Season 1
  • The Thaw, Season 3 (Max Original)
  • True Beauty, Season 1
  • Until I Destroyed My Husband’s Other Family, Season 1
  • Vivant, Season 1
  • Who Saw The Peacock Dance in the Jungle?, Season 1

Live Sports:

  • NLCS Game 4

October 18

Live Sports:

  • NLCS Game 5
  • AEW Saturday Tailgate Brawl: WrestleDream, 7 p.m.
  • WrestleDream PPV 2025, 8 p.m.
  • TBD vs TBD College Football (Big 12), @ TBD

October 19

Shows:

  • Anything But Gray, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

Live Sports:

  • YellaWood 500 (NASCAR DriverCam), 2 p.m.

October 20

Shows:

  • Haha, You Clowns, Season 1 (Adult Swim)

Live Sports:

  • NLCS Game 6

October 21

Movies & Shows:

  • Armed Only With A Camera: The Life And Death of Brent Renaud (HBO Original), 9 p.m. ET
  • The Simril(l)s: A Family in Black and White, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)

Live Sports:

  • NLCS Game 7

October 22

Movies & Shows:

  • Holmes Family Rescue, Season 3 (HGTV)
  • Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody

Live Sports:

  • AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.
  • Detroit Red Wings vs Buffalo Sabres, 7:30 p.m.

October 23

Shows:

  • Expedition X, Season 10 (Discovery)
  • Dangerously Obese, Season 2 (TLC)

Live Sports:

  • USWNT vs Portugal, 7:00 p.m.

October 24

Shows:

  • Lakeside Retreats, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)
  • Teen Titans Go!, Season 9D (Cartoon Network)

Live Sports:

  • AEW Dynamite (2021) & Rampage (2021) – Kenny Omega’s AEW Championship reign is in full gear, but Hangman Adam Page has an ace up his sleeve

October 25

Live Sports:

  • AEW Collision, 8 p.m.
  • TBD vs TBD College Football (Big 12), @ TBD

October 26

Shows:

  • IT: Welcome to Derry, Season 1 (HBO Original), 9 p.m. ET

Live Sports:

  • Xfinity 500 (NASCAR DriverCam), 2 p.m.
  • USMNT vs Portugal, 4:00 p.m.

October 27

Shows:

  • Naked and Afraid Brazil XL, Season 1 (discovery+)

October 28

Movies & Shows:

  • Country Doctor (HBO Original), 7 p.m. ET
  • The United States vs. Harvard, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Originals)

October 29

Shows:

  • American Monster, Season 13 (ID)
  • Survival of the Beast, Season 1 (Animal Planet)

Live Sports:

  • AEW Dynamite, 8 p.m.
  • USMNT vs New Zealand, 8:00 p.m.

October 30

Movies & Shows:

  • Fatal Engineering, Season 1 (Science)
  • Sorry, Baby (A24)

Live Sports:

  • Dallas Stars vs Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m.

October 31

Shows:

  • House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 246 (HGTV)
  • Jonathan Ross Haunted Homecoming, Season 1 (Travel)
  • Old Home Stories, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

