The 2023 PGA Tour includes 45 events from September 2022 through August 2023. But one of the most highly anticipated events during the tour is the Masters at Augusta National, which will take place April 6-9, 2023.

Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion and is certainly expected to be in contention again this year. Additional betting favorites right now are Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

The contender list is not finalized yet, but many leading athletes are on the invite list, including Tom Hoge, who represents Play It Again Sports. Tom purchased his first set of clubs in Fargo, North Dakota, at Play It Again Sports ~ Fargo and now helps new athletes learn how they can get involved in the sport as well.

Notable 2022-2023 PGA Tour Changes

The PGA Tour is midway through its 108th season and it will likely be monumental as the PGA anticipates returning to a traditional calendar year format in the 2024 season.

Golfers will need to demonstrate their skills this season to earn a spot in the FedEx Cup playoffs because the number of players has been reduced from 125 to 70 this season.

Additionally, several events will experience record prize funds thanks to elevated purses.

About the Masters

This year marks the 87th edition of the Masters. One reason why the tournament gets so much attention is that it is the first Major golf championship for 2023. The other three major events are the U.S. Open, the Open Championship and the PGA Championship. It’s also noteworthy because it is the only Major tournament that is held at the same course annually.

The competition is well known for its stunning backdrop, including blooming azaleas. Additionally, the winner captures the coveted Green Jacket, which was first awarded in 1949 to Sam Snead. The previous year’s winner presents the Green Jacket to the new winner in Butler Cabin.

The 2023 Masters will also be significant because it will allow eligible LIV Golf members to compete. That means that 16 LIV Golf members have received invitations to the Masters. While some found this decision contentious, others felt it made sense since the Majors are all about bringing together the best golfers from around the world.

