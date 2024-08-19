What’s Coming to Tubi in September 2024

All titles below begin streaming for free on Tubi for September 1, 2024 unless otherwise noted:
Originals:
Action:
• HAZARD (9/6): Noah really loves his girlfriend, his daughter, and his car, but when he accepts a dangerous driving job, he risks losing it all.
Documentary:
• MS. MURDER (9/11): Uncover three shocking stories of women whose seemingly ordinary lives are upended by questionable deaths.
Drama:
• LETHAL LOOKALIKE: THE VIKTORIA NASYROVA STORY (9/14): Based on a shocking true story, a Russian conwoman with a dark past escapes to New York and seeks to steal the identity of her Ukrainian stylist.
Horror:
• NO VOLTEES (9/20): When two siblings return to their home town, they are confronted by a violent, ominous presence that inhabits their childhood home – their father.
Thriller:
• THE ASSISTANT 2 (9/7): When a young woman infiltrates a family who may help her learn more about her estranged twin sister, she transforms from a nanny to a monster.
• TOXIC HARMONY (9/21): After parting from her girl group, a singer finds both fame and danger after capturing the attention of a powerful but mysterious record label exec.
• A GOOD MAN (9/28): When Ethan Carter tries to leave the past behind, he finds himself back together with a toxic woman and pays the ultimate price.
Library Content:
Action:
• Assassin’s Creed
• Die Hard With A Vengeance
• Empire State
• G.I. Jane
• Kung Fu Hustle
• Last Action Hero
• Live Free Or Die Hard
• Mortal Kombat
• Priest (2011)
• The Grey
• The Last of the Mohicans
• The Marksman
• Those Who Wish Me Dead
• True Lies
Art House:
• The Beach Bum
• Biutiful
• Fast Color
• Hacksaw Ridge
• Pan’s Labyrinth
• The Hurt Locker
• The Raid 2
Black Cinema:
• ATL
• Baby Boy
• Bones
• Boyz N’ The Hood
• Dead Presidents
• How High
• Our Family Wedding
• Set It Off
• Thin Line Between Love And Hate
• Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls
• When The Bough Breaks
• You Got Served
Comedy:
• Bringing Down the House
• Grown-ish
• The Hitman’s Bodyguard
• The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
• The Hot Chick
• The Sitter
• My Cousin Vinny
• Shallow Hal
• Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
• The Witches Of Eastwick
• You Don’t Mess With the Zohan
Documentary:
• Anne Frank Remembered
• The Sit-In: Harry Belafonte Hosts The Tonight Show – 9/2
Drama:
• 8 Mile
• Empire (2002)
• Flamin’ Hot
• Gifted (2017)
• Honey (’03)
• La Bamba
• New York Undercover
• Pearl Harbor
• Ray
• Selena
• The Devil’s Advocate
• The Guardian
• The Outsiders
Horror:
• Annabelle Comes Home
• Dead Silence
• Halloween (’18)
• Hide And Seek (2005)
• House On Haunted Hill (1999)
• Jennifer’s Body
• Ma
• My Soul To Take
• Prom Night
• Ready Or Not
• Silent Hill
• Slither
• The Blob
• The Frighteners
• The Last House On The Left
• Underwater
• Village Of The Damned
Kids & Family:
• Annie (2014)
• Dennis The Menace
• Goosebumps (2015)
• Invincible
• Paul Blart: Mall Cop
• The Flintstones
• The Flintstones In Viva Rock Vegas
• The Secret Life Of Pets
• Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
Romance:
• Love Life
• Maid In Manhattan
• Never Been Kissed
• Poetic Justice
• Think Like A Man
• Think Like A Man Too
Sci-Fi & Fantasy:
• Battlefield Earth
• Dredd
• Fast Color
• Gabriel
• Independence Day
• Jupiter Ascending
• Stealth
• The Fifth Element
• Total Recall
• Transcendence
• Ultraviolet
Thriller:
• Arkansas
• Enough
• Extraction
• Curve
• Fear
• Half Past Dead
• Knock Knock (2015)
• Running With The Devil
• The Specialist
• Vacancy (2007)
Western:
• 3:10 To Yuma
• A Fistful Of Dollars
• Brothers In Arms
• For A Few Dollars More
• Guns Of The Magnificent Seven
• Oklahoma Crude
• Outlaw Posse -9/15
• The Good, The Bad And The Ugly
• The Shadow Riders
• The Magnificent Seven
• The Magnificent Seven Ride!
