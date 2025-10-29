What’s Coming to Tubi in November 2025

Michael Carpenter
tubi november

Tubi is loading up on free content this November 2025, from blockbuster movies to original thrillers. Here’s everything hitting the platform this month.

Series Spotlight

  • 61st Street
  • Childrens Hospital
  • Dead & Buried
  • Dead Like Me
  • Exposure
  • Growing Pains
  • The 4400
  • The Hughleys
  • The Roots (1977)
  • The Roots (2016)
  • The Sullivan & Son
  • V (2009)

Action

  • 2012
  • 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
  • American Made
  • Bad Boys
  • Bad Boys II
  • Black Hawk Down
  • Bike Heist
  • Face/Off
  • Free Fire
  • G.I. Joe: Retaliation
  • G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
  • The Punisher (2004)
  • Punisher: War Zone
  • Robin Hood (1991)
  • Shooter
  • Sisu
  • Spider-Man: Homecoming
  • The Gentlemen
  • The Protege
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)
  • XXX
  • XXX: State of the Union

Art House

  • 20th Century Women
  • Aftersun
  • American Honey
  • Dream Scenario
  • The End of the Tour
  • First Cow
  • First Reformed
  • Hot Summer Nights
  • How to Talk to Girls at Parties
  • Locke
  • Mid90s
  • Obvious Child
  • Priscilla
  • Showing Up
  • Stars at Noon
  • Under the Silver Lake
  • Waves
  • When You Finish Saving the World
  • While We’re Young
  • Zola

Black Cinema

  • All About the Benjamins
  • Belly
  • Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club
  • Black Nativity
  • Body Cam
  • Dreamgirls
  • Friday
  • Hustle & Flow
  • In Too Deep
  • Morris from America
  • New Jack City
  • Next Friday
  • Night School
  • Norbit
  • Stomp the Yard
  • The Friday After Next
  • The Honeymooners
  • The Perfect Holiday
  • This Christmas
  • Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas
  • You Got Served

Comedy

  • Barely Lethal
  • Blockers
  • Borderline
  • Daddy’s Home
  • Dinner For Schmucks
  • Hot Tub Time Machine
  • Hot Tub Time Machine 2
  • How the Gringo Stole Christmas
  • Like a Boss
  • Maggie Moore(s)
  • Maid in Manhattan
  • Money Talks (1997)
  • Morning Glory (2010)
  • Never Goin’ Back
  • Red Rocket
  • Roll Bounce
  • Skit
  • Swiss Army Man
  • Think Like a Man
  • Whatever Works

Drama

  • A Good Person
  • A Most Violent Year
  • A Royal Affair
  • Casino
  • Coach Carter
  • Gladiator
  • Good Will Hunting
  • Heartbreak Ridge
  • Minari
  • One Night In Miami
  • Sugar
  • The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
  • The Godfather
  • The Godfather Part II
  • The Sea of Trees
  • The Souvenir: Part II
  • The Spectacular Now
  • The Walk
  • Titanic
  • Varsity Blues
  • White Boy Rick

Horror

  • Black Christmas
  • Brightburn
  • Carrie (1976)
  • Carrie (2013)
  • Child’s Play (1988)
  • Deep Blue Sea
  • Ghost Ship
  • House of Wax (2005)
  • In Fabric
  • Jason X
  • Marrowbone
  • Misery
  • Shadow in the Cloud
  • Terrifier 3
  • The Lost Boys
  • The Lost Boys: The Tribe
  • The Mist
  • The Shining (1996)
  • The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)
  • The Thing (2011)
  • Thirteen Ghosts
  • Trick ‘R Treat
  • Wolf

Kids & Family

  • Are We Done Yet?
  • Are We There Yet?
  • Dennis the Menace
  • Fat Albert
  • G-Force
  • Hotel For Dogs
  • Jingle All the Way
  • Nanny McPhee
  • Nanny McPhee Returns
  • Paul Blart: Mall Cop
  • Rango
  • RV (2006)
  • Santa Claus: The Movie (1985)
  • Shrek Forever After
  • Space Jam
  • The Smurfs (2011)
  • The Smurfs 2
  • The Smurfs: The Lost Village
  • Snow Dogs

Reality

  • Beachfront Bargain Hunt (Seasons 1-13, 15-16, and 18)
  • The Repair Shop (Seasons 1-8)

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

  • 10 Cloverfield Lane
  • After Yang
  • Equals
  • Godzilla: King of the Monsters
  • Hellboy (2019)
  • High Life
  • Jack the Giant Slayer
  • Landscape with Invisible Hand
  • Legion
  • Riddick
  • Samaritan
  • Shazam! (2019)
  • Shazam! Fury of the Gods
  • Stealth
  • Super 8
  • The Day the Earth Stood Still
  • The Water Horse

Thriller

  • Above Suspicion
  • Broken City
  • Cleaner
  • Death Wish (2018)
  • Exposure
  • Fallen
  • Fan of Mine (Tubi Original)
  • Heist
  • Married to a Balla 2 (Tubi Original)
  • No Country for Old Men
  • On a Wing and a Prayer
  • Pride & Glory
  • Snitch
  • The Edge
  • The Loft
  • The Long Kiss Goodnight
  • The Price We Pay
  • The Skulls
  • Trap (2024)
  • Trapped (2002)

Western

  • Pale Rider
  • The Rover
  • Seraphim Falls
  • Silverado
  • The Hateful Eight
  • True Grit (2010)
  • Wyatt Earp

Tubi Originals

Sidelined 2: Intercepted (Premiering November 27)

