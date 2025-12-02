What’s Coming to Tubi in December 2025

Tubi is loading up on free content this December 2025, from blockbuster movies to original thrillers. Here’s everything hitting the platform this month.
December 1
-
Action
-
Batman Begins
-
The Dark Knight
-
The Dark Knight Rises
-
Faster (2010)
-
The Flash
-
Four Brothers
-
Ghost Rider (2007)
-
Ghost Rider: Spirit Of Vengeance
-
Gone In Sixty Seconds
-
Hardcore Henry
-
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
-
Machete Kills
-
The Meg
-
The Meg 2: The Trench
-
Reindeer Games
-
Road House (1989)
-
The Rundown
-
Spawn
-
Torque
-
Unstoppable
-
War
-
The Warriors
-
-
Art House
-
The Assistant
-
C’mon C’mon
-
Climax
-
Moonlight
-
Nostalgia
-
Only Lovers Left Alive
-
Pain & Glory
-
The Souvenir
-
Spring Breakers
-
-
Black Cinema
-
Death At A Funeral (2010)
-
The Family That Preys
-
The Fighting Temptations
-
First Sunday
-
Good Burger
-
Jumping The Broom
-
Keanu
-
Little
-
Little Man
-
Love & Basketball
-
Medusa Deluxe
-
Our Family Wedding
-
The Perfect Guy
-
Slice
-
Straight Outta Compton
-
Think Like A Man Too
-
-
Comedy
-
Barbie
-
Call Me Claus
-
Cop Out
-
Dog (2022)
-
Friendsgiving
-
Ghosts Of Girlfriends Past
-
Grease
-
The Happytime Murders
-
The Heat (2013)
-
I Love You, Man
-
Jack And Jill
-
Laggies
-
Mrs. Doubtfire
-
The Night Before
-
Overboard (1987)
-
Running On Empty (2024)
-
Sausage Party (2016)
-
Second Act
-
The Wolf Of Wall Street
-
-
Drama
-
Carlito’s Way
-
Catch Me If You Can
-
Donnie Brasco
-
Eight Below
-
Forrest Gump
-
Frozen River
-
The Good Mother
-
The Help (2011)
-
Hustlers
-
Kingdom Of Heaven
-
Malcolm X
-
Out Of The Furnace
-
Patch Adams
-
Room (2015)
-
Rosewood
-
Seabiscuit
-
Straight Outta Compton
-
The Untouchables
-
-
Horror
-
Cat People
-
Climax
-
Green Room
-
The Hole In The Ground
-
House At The End Of The Street
-
Hitcher, The (2007)
-
Lamb
-
Life After Beth
-
Men (2022)
-
The Menu
-
Oculus
-
Pet Sematary (2019)
-
Slither
-
Underworld (2003)
-
-
Kids & Family
-
A Dog’s Way Home
-
The Angry Birds Movie
-
Arthur Christmas
-
Little Rascals
-
The Little Rascals Save The Day
-
Richie Rich
-
The Secret Life Of Pets 2
-
Scooby-Doo
-
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
-
Stuart Little
-
Stuart Little 2
-
-
Series Spotlight
-
Clique
-
Community – Seasons 1 & 2
-
Genius: MLK/X
-
Harry And The Hendersons
-
Safehaven
-
-
Sci-Fi & Fantasy
-
Bablyon A.D.
-
The City Of Lost Children
-
Conan The Barbarian (2011)
-
Ex Machina
-
Gods Of Egypt
-
The Faculty
-
The Green Knight
-
I, Robot
-
Pleasantville
-
John Carpenter’s Starman
-
The Terminator
-
Total Recall (2012)
-
Ultraviolet
-
-
Thriller
-
The Client
-
Colombiana
-
Dark Places
-
Eyes Wide Shut
-
Enough
-
Hannibal
-
Obsessed
-
Man On Wire
-
Proud Mary
-
Run All Night
-
The Silence Of The Lambs
-
The Talented Mr. Ripley
-
Vertical Limit
-
-
Western
-
Appaloosa
-
December 3
-
Series Spotlight
-
All About The Andersons
-
-
Horror
-
All Fun And Games
-
December 7
-
Thriller
-
Emily The Criminal
-
December 8
-
Series Spotlight
-
Murphy Brown (2018) – Season 1
-
-
Art House
-
Coffee And Cigarettes
-
Fanny And Alexander
-
In The Mood For Love
-
Inland Empire
-
Paris, Texas
-
-
Comedy
-
Destination Wedding
-
-
Drama
-
Joe Bell
-
-
Thriller
-
Arlington Road
-
Cruel Intentions
-
Triple 9
-
December 11
-
Thriller
-
Rogue
-
December 12
-
Originals: Horror
-
HAG
-
December 15
-
Originals: Thriller
-
A MOTHER’S CONFESSION
-
-
Art House
-
Sharp Stick
-
-
Comedy
-
Tinsel Town
-
December 19
-
Originals: TUBI ORIGINALS
-
MO’ WAFFLES
-
-
Art House
-
Seven Samurai
-
December 22
-
Art House
-
High And Low
-
-
Reality
-
Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern – Seasons 1-9
-
December 29
-
Art House
-
The 400 Blows
-
Rashomon
-
-
Reality
-
The Bachelor – Seasons 2-4, 6-13, 20-22
-
The Bachelorette – Seasons 2-7, 14-16
-
-
Sci-Fi & Fantasy
-
Solaris (1972)
-
