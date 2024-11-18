What’s Coming to Tubi in December 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
Tubi december
Photo from Tubi

All titles below begin streaming for free on Tubi December 1, 2024  unless otherwise noted:

Originals & New Releases

  • WE GOT TIME TODAY
  • SWIPE LEFT OR DEATH (12/18)
  • TOXIC HARMONY (12/6)
  • IF I GO MISSING (12/13)
  • ADOPTED (12/20)
  • TIL DEATH DO US PART (12/27)

Series

  • Black Sails
  • Haven
  • Married To The Game
  • Mighty Morphin Power Rangers
  • Power Rangers Turbo
  • The Book of Negroes
  • The Carrie Diaries
  • The Dirty D (Season 3) (12/12)
  • Transformers Original Series
  • Wolfe

Action

  • Above The Law
  • A Man Apart
  • Black Sails
  • Cradle 2 The Grave
  • Die Hard
  • Exodus: Gods And Kings
  • Kick-Ass
  • Man On Fire (2004)
  • Red Dawn (1984)
  • Rush Hour
  • Rush Hour 2
  • Rush Hour 3

Art House

  • Blindspotting (2018)
  • Kill Your Darlings
  • Queen & Slim
  • Riders Of Justice (12/16)
  • The Crucible
  • Trumbo

Black Cinema

  • Akeelah And The Bee
  • Baby Boy
  • Class Act
  • Friday
  • House Party
  • House Party 2
  • House Party 3
  • House Party 4: Down To The Last Minute
  • House Party: Tonight’s The Night
  • How High
  • Lottery Ticket
  • Love Don’t Cost A Thing
  • Money Talks (1997)
  • Next Friday
  • The Friday After Next
  • The Players Club
  • Thin Line Between Love And Hate
  • Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas

Comedy

  • Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights
  • Blue Streak
  • Bring It On
  • Bring It On Again
  • Bring It On: All Or Nothing
  • Bring It On: Fight To The Finish
  • Bring It On: In It To Win It
  • Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack
  • Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
  • Happy Gilmore
  • Lottery Ticket
  • Love Don’t Cost A Thing
  • Quiz Lady
  • Sausage Party (2016)
  • The Cable Guy
  • Uncle Drew

Documentary

  • Citizen Penn (12/11)
  • Dark City Beneath The Beat (12/2)
  • Everything Will Be Alright (12/10)
  • The Best, Worst Year Ever: The World Of Marques Houston (12/6)
  • Three Identical Strangers

Drama

  • Gridiron Gang (2006)
  • Menace II Society
  • Sparkle (2012)
  • Stomp The Yard
  • The Cotton Club Encore
  • The Departed
  • Tucker: The Man And His Dream
  • War Room (2015) (12/6)
  • White Boy Rick (12/29)
  • Wolfe

Horror

  • Bram Stoker’s Dracula
  • Child’s Play (2019)
  • Fright Night
  • Open Water (2004)
  • Poltergeist II: The Other Side
  • Poltergeist III
  • The People Under The Stairs
  • The Prodigy (2019)

Kids & Family

  • Arthur Christmas
  • Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs
  • Doctor Dolittle (1998)
  • Garfield
  • Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
  • Journey To The Center Of The Earth
  • Mighty Joe Young
  • Nine Lives
  • Paul Blart: Mall Cop
  • Playmobil: The Movie
  • Richie Rich
  • Space Jam
  • Spies In Disguise
  • The Flintstones
  • The Flintstones In Viva Rock Vegas

Romance

  • Fools Rush In
  • Jumping The Broom
  • Love Don’t Cost A Thing
  • Not Easily Broken
  • Overboard (2018)
  • The Other Bolyn Girl

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

  • Boa Vs. Python
  • Daybreakers
  • Resident Evil
  • The Brass Teapot (12/6)
  • The Cleanse
  • The Covenant (2006)
  • The One
  • Voyagers

Thriller

  • Hunter Killer
  • Obsessed
  • Parker (2013)
  • Ransom
  • Secret Window
  • Sicario
  • Sicario: Day Of The Soldado
  • The Edge
  • Training Day
  • When The Bough Breaks

Western

  • 3:10 To Yuma (1957)
  • Dead For A Dollar
  • Seraphim Falls
