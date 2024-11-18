What’s Coming to Tubi in December 2024

All titles below begin streaming for free on Tubi December 1, 2024 unless otherwise noted:
Originals & New Releases
- WE GOT TIME TODAY
- SWIPE LEFT OR DEATH (12/18)
- TOXIC HARMONY (12/6)
- IF I GO MISSING (12/13)
- ADOPTED (12/20)
- TIL DEATH DO US PART (12/27)
Series
- Black Sails
- Haven
- Married To The Game
- Mighty Morphin Power Rangers
- Power Rangers Turbo
- The Book of Negroes
- The Carrie Diaries
- The Dirty D (Season 3) (12/12)
- Transformers Original Series
- Wolfe
Action
- Above The Law
- A Man Apart
- Black Sails
- Cradle 2 The Grave
- Die Hard
- Exodus: Gods And Kings
- Kick-Ass
- Man On Fire (2004)
- Red Dawn (1984)
- Rush Hour
- Rush Hour 2
- Rush Hour 3
Art House
- Blindspotting (2018)
- Kill Your Darlings
- Queen & Slim
- Riders Of Justice (12/16)
- The Crucible
- Trumbo
Black Cinema
- Akeelah And The Bee
- Baby Boy
- Class Act
- Friday
- House Party
- House Party 2
- House Party 3
- House Party 4: Down To The Last Minute
- House Party: Tonight’s The Night
- How High
- Lottery Ticket
- Love Don’t Cost A Thing
- Money Talks (1997)
- Next Friday
- The Friday After Next
- The Players Club
- Thin Line Between Love And Hate
- Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas
Comedy
- Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights
- Blue Streak
- Bring It On
- Bring It On Again
- Bring It On: All Or Nothing
- Bring It On: Fight To The Finish
- Bring It On: In It To Win It
- Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack
- Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
- Happy Gilmore
- Lottery Ticket
- Love Don’t Cost A Thing
- Quiz Lady
- Sausage Party (2016)
- The Cable Guy
- Uncle Drew
Documentary
- Citizen Penn (12/11)
- Dark City Beneath The Beat (12/2)
- Everything Will Be Alright (12/10)
- The Best, Worst Year Ever: The World Of Marques Houston (12/6)
- Three Identical Strangers
Drama
- Gridiron Gang (2006)
- Menace II Society
- Sparkle (2012)
- Stomp The Yard
- The Cotton Club Encore
- The Departed
- Tucker: The Man And His Dream
- War Room (2015) (12/6)
- White Boy Rick (12/29)
- Wolfe
Horror
- Bram Stoker’s Dracula
- Child’s Play (2019)
- Fright Night
- Open Water (2004)
- Poltergeist II: The Other Side
- Poltergeist III
- The People Under The Stairs
- The Prodigy (2019)
Kids & Family
- Arthur Christmas
- Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs
- Doctor Dolittle (1998)
- Garfield
- Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
- Journey To The Center Of The Earth
- Mighty Joe Young
- Nine Lives
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop
- Playmobil: The Movie
- Richie Rich
- Space Jam
- Spies In Disguise
- The Flintstones
- The Flintstones In Viva Rock Vegas
Romance
- Fools Rush In
- Jumping The Broom
- Love Don’t Cost A Thing
- Not Easily Broken
- Overboard (2018)
- The Other Bolyn Girl
Sci-Fi & Fantasy
- Boa Vs. Python
- Daybreakers
- Resident Evil
- The Brass Teapot (12/6)
- The Cleanse
- The Covenant (2006)
- The One
- Voyagers
Thriller
- Hunter Killer
- Obsessed
- Parker (2013)
- Ransom
- Secret Window
- Sicario
- Sicario: Day Of The Soldado
- The Edge
- Training Day
- When The Bough Breaks
Western
- 3:10 To Yuma (1957)
- Dead For A Dollar
- Seraphim Falls
