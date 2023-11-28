What’s Coming to Tubi in December 2023

All Tubi titles below begin streaming for free on December 1 unless otherwise noted:

Originals

Action

LAST RESORT (12/14): When an ex-soldier’s family is taken hostage in a bank robbery, he must neutralize the perpetrators as a lethal toxin is stolen from the vault.

PREPARE TO DIE (12/29): A young man trains in the ways of martial arts to seek vengeance on the corrupt landowner who murdered his family.

Documentary

TMZ NO BS: BAD BUNNY (12/13): What happens when the quest for clicks goes too far? TMZ examines the dark & sometimes deadly side of social Bad Bunny’s ascent to superstardom is as unlikely as they come. TMZ explores how a kid from Puerto Rico became the biggest musical act on the planet.

GONE BEFORE HIS TIME: FREDDIE PRINZE SR. (12/20): A deep dive into the short yet impactful life of the trailblazing latin comic, whose son also went on to a career of much acclaim.

SATAN WANTS YOU (12/22): When a 1980 memoir uncovered a Satanist abduction, a Satanic Panic pervaded the globe, leaving destruction and wrongful convictions in its wake.

BEHIND THE CRIME: KILLER EX-BOYFRIEND (12/27): Dive into the case of a Wisconsin father, convicted of brutally murdering his ex-lover’s new partner – a man whose body was never found.

Drama

DRESS FOR SUCCESS (12/15): Finding herself on the wrong side of a union battle, a refugee turned hotshot fashionista lawyer launches her own brand of designer philanthropy.

Horror

BLACK MOLD (12/7): When Brooke encounters a stranger in an abandoned building, her traumatic memories surface, and she must either find closure or let fear consume her.

MÍRAME (12/19): When Lalo becomes haunted by the mysterious ghost of a young girl, he realizes his life is in danger, and sets out to defeat the ghost for good.

Thriller

FOREVER US (12/21): A woman’s perfect marriage is shattered when her husband falls for another woman leading to secrecy and obsession and igniting a deadly showdown.

OUT OF HAND (12/28): When an author and her husband escape to a secluded cabin to finish her latest novel, the fabric of reality unravels with murderous consequences.

Seasonal Picks“A Flintstone Christmas Carol”

“A Flintstone Family Christmas”

“A Perfect Day”

“Casper’s Haunted Christmas”

“Happy Feet Two”

“How Murray Saved Christmas”

“Smurfs Christmas Special”

“The Mistle-Tones”

“The Munsters’ Scary Little Christmas”

“The Swan Princess Christmas”

“The Third Miracle”

“Trapped In Paradise”

“Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas”

“Waiting To Exhale”

“Yogi’s All Star Comedy Christmas Caper”

“Yogi’s First Christmas”

Action

“2 Guns”

“Black Hawk Down”

“Constantine”

“John Wick” (Franchise)

“John Wick 2”

“John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”

“Kill Bill Vol. 1”

“Kill Bill Vol. 2”

“King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword”

“Rambo: Last Blood”

“Rush Hour”

“Rush Hour 2”

“Street Kings”

“Takers (2010)”

“War”

Anime

“Cowboy Bebop: The Movie”

“Tokyo Godfathers”

Art House

“2001: A Space Odyssey”

“Blow-Up”

“Cop Car”

“Eve’s Bayou”

“Her Smell”

“King Richard”

“Lolita”

“Mean Streets”

“Once Upon A Time In America”

“The Glorias”

“The People Vs. Larry Flynt”

Black Cinema

“After Earth”

“Baby Boy”

“Black Knight”

“Booty Call”

“Cadillac Records”

“Deja Vu”

“Diary Of A Mad Black Woman”

“How High”

“How High 2”

“I Can Do Bad All By Myself”

“Idlewild”

“Judge Mathis”

“Love Beats Rhymes”

“Peeples”

“Poetic Justice”

“Queens”

“Something New”

“Stomp The Yard”

“Stomp The Yard: Homecoming”

“Straight Outta Compton”

“The Brothers (2001)”

“The PJs”

“The Steve Harvey Show”

“Training Day”

“Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas”

“Tyler Perry’s Diary Of A Mad Black Woman”

“Tyler Perry’s Meet The Browns”

“Waiting to Exhale”

Comedy

“Adam Sandler’s Eight Crazy Nights”

“Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery”

“Bachelor Party”

“Bachelor Party 2: The Last Temptation”

“Bad Teacher” (2011)

“Bedazzled”

“Best Little Whorehouse In Texas”

“Bring It On”

“Bring It On Again”

“Bring It On: All Or Nothing”

“Bring It On: Fight To The Finish”

“Bring It On: In It To Win It”

“Bring It On: Worldwide #Cheersmack”

“Bruce Almighty”

“Bubble Boy”

“Chico And The Man”

“Dumb And Dumber”

“Friday”

“Happy Gilmore”

“Monkeybone”

“Next Friday”

“Now & Then”

“Ted”

“The Friday After Next”

“The Parent ‘Hood”

Documentary

“Elvis: That’s The Way It Is (Special Edition)”

“The Fog of War”

“Fast, Cheap & Out Of Control”

“Rock City”

“Soul Power”

“Steep”

“Riding Giants”

“Winged Migration”

“Secrets Of The Code”

“Ukraine Is Not A Brothel” – 12/22

Drama

“Blood Diamond”

“Cadillac Records”

“Cast Away”

“Disclosure”

“Draft Day”

“Goodfellas”

“Heartbreak Ridge”

“Selena”

“Straight Outta Compton”

“The Blind Side”

“The Help (2011)”

“The Hurt Locker”

“The Last King Of Scotland”

Horror

“All Hallows Eve Trickster”

“Annabelle”

“Cabin Fever”

“Cabin Fever 2”

“Doctor Sleep”

“Final Destination”

“Final Destination 2”

“Final Destination 3”

“Final Destination 5”

“It Comes At Night”

“Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday”

“Jason X”

“Rob Zombie’s Halloween”

“Rob Zombie’s Halloween II”

“Silent Hill: Revelation 3D”

“Slither”

“The Final Destination (2009)”

“The Skeleton Key (’05)”

“Tremors: Shrieker Island”

Korean Drama

“3-Iron”

“Escape From Mogadishu”

“Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter…And Spring”

Kids & Family

“Casper’s Haunted Christmas”

“A Cinderella Story”

“Cinderella Story 4”

“Gulliver’s Travels (2010)”

“Happy Feet Two”

“Scooby-Doo”

“Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed”

“Stuart Little”

“Stuart Little 2”

“Stuart Little 3: Call Of The Wild”

“The Flintstones”

“The Flintstones In Viva Rock Vegas”

“Tom & Jerry: The Movie (2021)”

“Yogi Bear (2010)”

Romance

“About Last Night (2014)”

“Ghosts Of Girlfriends Past”

“Home Again”

“Love Don’t Cost A Thing”

“Poetic Justice”

“The Girl Next Door”

“The Wedding Date”

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

“After Earth”

“Conan The Barbarian” (1982)

“Constantine”

“Earth To Echo”

“Jack The Giant Slayer”

“Oblivion”

“Tremors: Shrieker Island”

Thriller

“Cop Car”

“Copycat”

“Klute”

“North By Northwest”

“Strangers On A Train”

“Street Kings”

“Takers (2010)”

“The Departed”

“The Good Son (1993)”

“The Jackal”

“Those Who Wish Me Dead”

“Training Day”

Western

“Calamity Jane” – 12/8

“Cowboys & Aliens”

“Once Upon A Time In Mexico”

“The Big Country”