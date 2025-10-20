What’s Coming to Hulu in November 2025

November is shaping up to be an exciting month for Hulu subscribers, with a massive lineup of new movies, TV shows, and original content hitting the platform.
November 1
- Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Season 41
- Return to Amish: Complete Seasons 1-5
- 13 Going On 30 (2004)
- 13 Going On 30 En Espanol (2004)
- 13 Minutes (2021)
- A Knight’s Tale (2001)
- A Knight’s Tale En Espanol (2001)
- Bad Tidings (2024)
- Because Of Winn-Dixie (2005)
- Bee Season (2005)
- Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007)
- The Best Man Holiday (2013)
- Casino (1995)
- The Collective (2023)
- The Color Purple (2023)
- The Color Purple En Espanol (2023)
- Deck the Halls (2006)
- Downhill (2020)
- Epic (2013)
- Eragon (2006)
- Ever After (1998)
- The Family Stone (2005)
- Good Luck Chuck (2007)
- Happy Christmas (2014)
- Happy Christmas En Espanol (2014)
- The Heist Before Christmas (2023)
- Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas (2011)
- The International (2009)
- The International En Espanol (2009)
- The Interview (2014)
- The Interview En Espanol (2014)
- It Could Happen to You (1994)
- It Could Happen to You en espanol (1994)
- The Jane Austen Book Club (2007)
- The Jane Austen Book Club En Espanol (2007)
- Jingle All The Way (1996)
- Julie & Julia (2009)
- Julie & Julia En Espanol (2009)
- The Juror (1996)
- The Juror En Espanol (1996)
- Joy to the World (2025)
- Just Getting Started (2017)
- The Last Duel (2021)
- Last Holiday (2006)
- Last Holiday En Espanol (2006)
- Love Actually (2003)
- Miracle On 34th Street (1947)
- Miracle On 34th Street (1994)
- Neighbors (2014)
- The Personal History Of David Copperfield (2020)
- The Princess Bride (1987)
- Ride Along (2014)
- Ride Along 2 (2016)
- Season of the Witch (2011)
- The Sound Of Music (1965)
- Tigerland (2000)
- Wish Upon (2017)
November 4
- All’s Fair: Three-Episode Series Premiere
- Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point (2024)
November 5
- The Manipulated: Four-Episode Series Premiere
- American Murderer (2022)
November 6
- Bride or Die
- The Food That Built America: Complete Season 6
- One Piece: Silver Mine Arc: Episodes 747-750 (DUBBED)
- One Piece: Zou Arc: Episodes 751-782 (DUBBED)
- One Piece: Whole Cake Island Arc: Episodes 783-812 (DUBBED)
- The Toys That Built America: Complete Season 2
November 7
- Sovereign (2025)
November 8
- Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior: Complete Season 1
- Paranormal Lockdown: Complete Season 1
- Sister Wives: Complete Season 19
- The Baldwins: Complete Season 1
- A Star Is Born (2018)
- A Star Is Born En Espanol (2018)
November 10
- Apollo 18 (2011)
- Bordertown (2007)
- Don’t Breathe 2 (2021)
- Don’t Breathe 2 En Espanol (2021)
- Labyrinth (1986)
- The Little Hours (2017)
- Midnight Sun (2018)
- Skyline (2010)
- Villains (2019)
November 11
- The Book of Clarence (2023)
- The Book of Clarence En Espanol (2023)
- 55 (2025)
November 13
- The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Complete Season 3
- Biography: Dolly Parton: Complete Season 1
- Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice: Complete Season 1
- Fight the Power: The Movements That Changed America: Complete Season 1
- History’s Greatest Mysteries: Complete Season 6A
- Secrets of the Bunny Ranch: Complete Season 1
- The First 48 Presents Critical Minutes: Complete Season 3A
November 14
- Botched Bariatrics: Complete Season 1
- Death by Fame: Complete Season 3
- Ghost Adventures: Complete Sesason 19
- Moonshiners: Complete Season 14
- Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: Complete Season 4
November 15
- Animals On Drugs: Complete Season 1
- Castle Impossible: Complete Season 1
- Deadly Women: Complete Season 12
- Deadly Women: Complete Season 13
- Deadly Women: Complete Season 14
- Drive-Ins and Dives: Triple D Nation: Complete Season 7
- Don’t Breathe (2016)
- Don’t Breathe En Espanol (2016)
- Osiris (2025)
November 17
- Sex, Money, Murder: Complete Season 1
November 18
- Armand (2024)
- Dragon Ball: Episodes 1-153 (DUBBED)
November 20
- I Survived a Crime: Complete Seasons 1-2
- The Last Rider (2022)
November 21
- Sebastian Maniscalco: It Ain’t Right: Special Premiere
- YAIBA: Samurai Legend: Complete Season 1B (DUBBED)
- YAIBA: Samurai Legend (Spanish): Complete Season S1B (DUBBED)
November 22
- Christmas Cookie Challenge: Complete Seasons 4-6
- Evil Lives Here: Complete Seasons 6, 8-9
- Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Season 3
- Under Fire (2025)
November 24
- Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember: Special Premiere
November 25
- Girl in the Attic
- Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up: Complete Season 2
- Taking the Stand: Complete Season 1
- The Ugly Stepsister (2025)
November 27
- Toys and Colors Holiday Spectacular (2025)
November 28
- Bride Hard (2025)
November 29
- Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Season 4
- Holiday Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 5-8
November 30
- HIV Unwrapped: Where Fashion Meets Science: Special Premiere
- Living Proof: Special Premiere
- The Assistant (2019)
- The First Omen (2024)
