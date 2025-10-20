What’s Coming to Hulu in November 2025

November is shaping up to be an exciting month for Hulu subscribers, with a massive lineup of new movies, TV shows, and original content hitting the platform.

November 1

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Season 41

Return to Amish: Complete Seasons 1-5

13 Going On 30 (2004)

13 Going On 30 En Espanol (2004)

13 Minutes (2021)

A Knight’s Tale (2001)

A Knight’s Tale En Espanol (2001)

Bad Tidings (2024)

Because Of Winn-Dixie (2005)

Bee Season (2005)

Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007)

The Best Man Holiday (2013)

Casino (1995)

The Collective (2023)

The Color Purple (2023)

The Color Purple En Espanol (2023)

Deck the Halls (2006)

Downhill (2020)

Epic (2013)

Eragon (2006)

Ever After (1998)

The Family Stone (2005)

Good Luck Chuck (2007)

Happy Christmas (2014)

Happy Christmas En Espanol (2014)

The Heist Before Christmas (2023)

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas (2011)

The International (2009)

The International En Espanol (2009)

The Interview (2014)

The Interview En Espanol (2014)

It Could Happen to You (1994)

It Could Happen to You en espanol (1994)

The Jane Austen Book Club (2007)

The Jane Austen Book Club En Espanol (2007)

Jingle All The Way (1996)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Julie & Julia En Espanol (2009)

The Juror (1996)

The Juror En Espanol (1996)

Joy to the World (2025)

Just Getting Started (2017)

The Last Duel (2021)

Last Holiday (2006)

Last Holiday En Espanol (2006)

Love Actually (2003)

Miracle On 34th Street (1947)

Miracle On 34th Street (1994)

Neighbors (2014)

The Personal History Of David Copperfield (2020)

The Princess Bride (1987)

Ride Along (2014)

Ride Along 2 (2016)

Season of the Witch (2011)

The Sound Of Music (1965)

Tigerland (2000)

Wish Upon (2017)

November 4

All’s Fair: Three-Episode Series Premiere

Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point (2024)

November 5

The Manipulated: Four-Episode Series Premiere

American Murderer (2022)

November 6

Bride or Die

The Food That Built America: Complete Season 6

One Piece: Silver Mine Arc: Episodes 747-750 (DUBBED)

One Piece: Zou Arc: Episodes 751-782 (DUBBED)

One Piece: Whole Cake Island Arc: Episodes 783-812 (DUBBED)

The Toys That Built America: Complete Season 2

November 7

Sovereign (2025)

November 8

Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior: Complete Season 1

Paranormal Lockdown: Complete Season 1

Sister Wives: Complete Season 19

The Baldwins: Complete Season 1

A Star Is Born (2018)

A Star Is Born En Espanol (2018)

November 10

Apollo 18 (2011)

Bordertown (2007)

Don’t Breathe 2 (2021)

Don’t Breathe 2 En Espanol (2021)

Labyrinth (1986)

The Little Hours (2017)

Midnight Sun (2018)

Skyline (2010)

Villains (2019)

November 11

The Book of Clarence (2023)

The Book of Clarence En Espanol (2023)

55 (2025)

November 13

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Complete Season 3

Biography: Dolly Parton: Complete Season 1

Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice: Complete Season 1

Fight the Power: The Movements That Changed America: Complete Season 1

History’s Greatest Mysteries: Complete Season 6A

Secrets of the Bunny Ranch: Complete Season 1

The First 48 Presents Critical Minutes: Complete Season 3A

November 14

Botched Bariatrics: Complete Season 1

Death by Fame: Complete Season 3

Ghost Adventures: Complete Sesason 19

Moonshiners: Complete Season 14

Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: Complete Season 4

November 15

Animals On Drugs: Complete Season 1

Castle Impossible: Complete Season 1

Deadly Women: Complete Season 12

Deadly Women: Complete Season 13

Deadly Women: Complete Season 14

Drive-Ins and Dives: Triple D Nation: Complete Season 7

Don’t Breathe (2016)

Don’t Breathe En Espanol (2016)

Osiris (2025)

November 17

Sex, Money, Murder: Complete Season 1

November 18

Armand (2024)

Dragon Ball: Episodes 1-153 (DUBBED)

November 20

I Survived a Crime: Complete Seasons 1-2

The Last Rider (2022)

November 21

Sebastian Maniscalco: It Ain’t Right: Special Premiere

YAIBA: Samurai Legend: Complete Season 1B (DUBBED)

YAIBA: Samurai Legend (Spanish): Complete Season S1B (DUBBED)

November 22

Christmas Cookie Challenge: Complete Seasons 4-6

Evil Lives Here: Complete Seasons 6, 8-9

Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Season 3

Under Fire (2025)

November 24

Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember: Special Premiere

November 25

Girl in the Attic

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up: Complete Season 2

Taking the Stand: Complete Season 1

The Ugly Stepsister (2025)

November 27

Toys and Colors Holiday Spectacular (2025)

November 28

Bride Hard (2025)

November 29

Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Season 4

Holiday Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 5-8

November 30

HIV Unwrapped: Where Fashion Meets Science: Special Premiere

Living Proof: Special Premiere

The Assistant (2019)

The First Omen (2024)

