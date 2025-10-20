What’s Coming to Hulu in November 2025

November is shaping up to be an exciting month for Hulu subscribers, with a massive lineup of new movies, TV shows, and original content hitting the platform.

November 1

  • Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Season 41
  • Return to Amish: Complete Seasons 1-5
  • 13 Going On 30 (2004)
  • 13 Going On 30 En Espanol (2004)
  • 13 Minutes (2021)
  • A Knight’s Tale (2001)
  • A Knight’s Tale En Espanol (2001)
  • Bad Tidings (2024)
  • Because Of Winn-Dixie (2005)
  • Bee Season (2005)
  • Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead (2007)
  • The Best Man Holiday (2013)
  • Casino (1995)
  • The Collective (2023)
  • The Color Purple (2023)
  • The Color Purple En Espanol (2023)
  • Deck the Halls (2006)
  • Downhill (2020)
  • Epic (2013)
  • Eragon (2006)
  • Ever After (1998)
  • The Family Stone (2005)
  • Good Luck Chuck (2007)
  • Happy Christmas (2014)
  • Happy Christmas En Espanol (2014)
  • The Heist Before Christmas (2023)
  • Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas (2011)
  • The International (2009)
  • The International En Espanol (2009)
  • The Interview (2014)
  • The Interview En Espanol (2014)
  • It Could Happen to You (1994)
  • It Could Happen to You en espanol (1994)
  • The Jane Austen Book Club (2007)
  • The Jane Austen Book Club En Espanol (2007)
  • Jingle All The Way (1996)
  • Julie & Julia (2009)
  • Julie & Julia En Espanol (2009)
  • The Juror (1996)
  • The Juror En Espanol (1996)
  • Joy to the World (2025)
  • Just Getting Started (2017)
  • The Last Duel (2021)
  • Last Holiday (2006)
  • Last Holiday En Espanol (2006)
  • Love Actually (2003)
  • Miracle On 34th Street (1947)
  • Miracle On 34th Street (1994)
  • Neighbors (2014)
  • The Personal History Of David Copperfield (2020)
  • The Princess Bride (1987)
  • Ride Along (2014)
  • Ride Along 2 (2016)
  • Season of the Witch (2011)
  • The Sound Of Music (1965)
  • Tigerland (2000)
  • Wish Upon (2017)

November 4

  • All’s Fair: Three-Episode Series Premiere
  • Christmas Eve in Miller’s Point (2024)

November 5

  • The Manipulated: Four-Episode Series Premiere
  • American Murderer (2022)

November 6

  • Bride or Die
  • The Food That Built America: Complete Season 6
  • One Piece: Silver Mine Arc: Episodes 747-750 (DUBBED)
  • One Piece: Zou Arc: Episodes 751-782 (DUBBED)
  • One Piece: Whole Cake Island Arc: Episodes 783-812 (DUBBED)
  • The Toys That Built America: Complete Season 2

November 7

  • Sovereign (2025)

November 8

  • Born Evil: The Serial Killer and the Savior: Complete Season 1
  • Paranormal Lockdown: Complete Season 1
  • Sister Wives: Complete Season 19
  • The Baldwins: Complete Season 1
  • A Star Is Born (2018)
  • A Star Is Born En Espanol (2018)

November 10

  • Apollo 18 (2011)
  • Bordertown (2007)
  • Don’t Breathe 2 (2021)
  • Don’t Breathe 2 En Espanol (2021)
  • Labyrinth (1986)
  • The Little Hours (2017)
  • Midnight Sun (2018)
  • Skyline (2010)
  • Villains (2019)

November 11

  • The Book of Clarence (2023)
  • The Book of Clarence En Espanol (2023)
  • 55 (2025)

November 13

  • The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Complete Season 3
  • Biography: Dolly Parton: Complete Season 1
  • Elizabeth Smart: Finding Justice: Complete Season 1
  • Fight the Power: The Movements That Changed America: Complete Season 1
  • History’s Greatest Mysteries: Complete Season 6A
  • Secrets of the Bunny Ranch: Complete Season 1
  • The First 48 Presents Critical Minutes: Complete Season 3A

November 14

  • Botched Bariatrics: Complete Season 1
  • Death by Fame: Complete Season 3
  • Ghost Adventures: Complete Sesason 19
  • Moonshiners: Complete Season 14
  • Murder Under the Friday Night Lights: Complete Season 4

November 15

  • Animals On Drugs: Complete Season 1
  • Castle Impossible: Complete Season 1
  • Deadly Women: Complete Season 12
  • Deadly Women: Complete Season 13
  • Deadly Women: Complete Season 14
  • Drive-Ins and Dives: Triple D Nation: Complete Season 7
  • Don’t Breathe (2016)
  • Don’t Breathe En Espanol (2016)
  • Osiris (2025)

November 17

  • Sex, Money, Murder: Complete Season 1

November 18

  • Armand (2024)
  • Dragon Ball: Episodes 1-153 (DUBBED)

November 20

  • I Survived a Crime: Complete Seasons 1-2
  • The Last Rider (2022)

November 21

  • Sebastian Maniscalco: It Ain’t Right: Special Premiere
  • YAIBA: Samurai Legend: Complete Season 1B (DUBBED)
  • YAIBA: Samurai Legend (Spanish): Complete Season S1B (DUBBED)

November 22

  • Christmas Cookie Challenge: Complete Seasons 4-6
  • Evil Lives Here: Complete Seasons 6, 8-9
  • Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Season 3
  • Under Fire (2025)

November 24

  • Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember: Special Premiere

November 25

  • Girl in the Attic
  • Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up: Complete Season 2
  • Taking the Stand: Complete Season 1
  • The Ugly Stepsister (2025)

November 27

  • Toys and Colors Holiday Spectacular (2025)

November 28

  • Bride Hard (2025)

November 29

  • Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Season 4
  • Holiday Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 5-8

November 30

  • HIV Unwrapped: Where Fashion Meets Science: Special Premiere
  • Living Proof: Special Premiere
  • The Assistant (2019)
  • The First Omen (2024)

