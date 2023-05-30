What Makes Brentwood a Great Place to Live

Brentwood is a stunning place to live. The homes are incredible, the parks system is robust, and the area offers a rural feel while still having excellent access to shopping, dining and city life.

There are so many reasons why Brentwood is such a desirable area near Nashville to live. Here’s a look at those reasons.

1. Public Schools

Brentwood has 14 public schools that are all rated respectfully. Brentwood High is listed as the fourth top school in the state for college prep in a public high school. The school also boasts the best public high school teachers in Williamson County. And while Brentwood High is a standout, all the schools are outstanding in their own rights.

2. Parks System

Brentwood’s Parks and Recreation Department offers many outstanding facilities. With 1,027 acres of parklands throughout the city, there’ll be stunning greenspaces near your new home in Brentwood. Whether you like to engage in athletic competitions or just want to sit and enjoy nature, there’s a park that fits your needs.

3. Rural Feel, City Amenities

While Brentwood has many wide open spaces that give you the sense of living in a more rural setting, it also has many outstanding restaurants, shopping destinations and fast access to Nashville. Residents call it the best of both worlds to enjoy a quiet setting while still enjoying modern conveniences just minutes away.

4. Safe Community

You want to know you’ll be safe in your neighborhood and community. Brentwood is the sixth safest city to live in throughout the entire state of Tennessee. Whether you plan to raise a family in the area or just want to know you can take your dog for a walk after nightfall without having to worry, you can do that in Brentwood.

5. Homes to Match Your Style

Homes in Brentwood are both old and new. You’ll find a style that fits your interests and style. Many of the homes are luxury homes because that’s what appeals to Brentwood’s residents. Some home styles you’ll find in Brentwood include:

Colonial

Modern

Farmhouse

Craftsman

Palladian

The community also has apartments, condos and townhomes if that’s what better fits your living style and needs.

6. Outstanding Employment Opportunities

If you’re looking for an area where you can grow your career, Brentwood has many great businesses to work for. On the list of the 20 Best Biggest Companies in Brentwood, you’ll find employers like Quorum Health, Tractor Supply Company and Kirkland’s. You can easily grow your career in Brentwood based on your field and interests.

7. Home to the Governors Club Neighborhood and Community

The Governors Club is a signature golf course from Arnold Palmer. It is a private golf club community that has custom estate homes along the award-winning course. Whether you’re a golf enthusiast or just looking for a luxury home with outstanding amenities, the Governors Club is a great place for you.

Within the club, you’ll find outstanding dining opportunities and the chance to join in on social gatherings at the club. Enjoy holiday parties, Easter bunny meet and greets, and more.

Living within the Governors Club puts you in an incredible setting of 600 well-manicured acres of stunning landscape.

If Brentwood is the place for you to settle, review the homes for sale in Brentwood from Warren Bradley Partners. Contact a real estate team member to learn more about buying or selling a home in middle Tennessee.