What Kind of Kitchen Storage Space Do You Need?

When planning a kitchen remodel, there are many questions to consider. One of the biggest is, “What kind of storage space do I need?”

The answer will be different for each homeowner. Our lifestyles and food preparation habits have changed dramatically over the last couple of decades, meaning we require more storage than in the past and will benefit from variety in size and design. Fortunately, there are lots of new options to inspire you and get your creative juices flowing.

Here are a few innovations in kitchen storage that the designers at French’s Cabinet Gallery are loving.

Pullouts

While deep cabinets offer abundant storage space, accessing items in the back of cabinets is the bane of every cook’s existence. The solution: pullout drawers. Whether in lower cabinets or the pantry, pullouts prevent things from getting lost in the recesses. They are ideal for storing pots and pans, serving ware, linens, and smaller pantry items.

Concealed Trash & Recycling Bins

You’ve remodeled your kitchen, creating the beautiful and efficient space you’ve always wanted – and then you place a trash can at the end of your gorgeous island. We know that trash cans and recycling bins are must-haves in every kitchen, but do we really want to see – and smell – them? Keep your kitchen tidy and fresh by tucking away these necessities in a pull-out unit. Most designs are only about 18 inches wide and will fit into a base cabinet. Another practical addition is a pull-out cutting board over the bins to make prep and cleanup a breeze.

Utensil Caddies and Spice Racks

A cook is nothing without seasonings and utensils. Up your chef game with a utensil caddy built right into a deep drawer. Organize and store your herbs and spices, oils, vinegars, and more in a dedicated spice storage pull out. Installing these useful features near the range will save time and energy.

Stand Mixer Lift

If baking is your culinary passion, a stand mixer is essential. Although some chefs love displaying their top-of-the-line KitchenAid on the counter, those who like a more streamlined aesthetic will want to stash the appliance in a cabinet; however, retrieving a heavy mixer from a lower cabinet can be a back-breaking chore. With a stand mixer lift, you can keep the mixer tucked away and still easily pull it out when it’s time to bake.

For the Fur Babies

No home is complete without a four-legged member (or two!). You can keep Fluffy and Fido happy with a drawer for their dishes or built-in dish holders in a nook under the island. These additions will allow your pets to stay nearby while you prepare meals and help them avoid getting under your feet – unless, of course, they’re waiting for Mom or Dad to accidentally drop a snack.

A remodel can be the way to the kitchen of your dreams, but so many options can make design decisions difficult. Don’t go it alone. Let our expert designers at French’s Cabinet Gallery help you examine the possibilities and create your perfect cooking, entertaining, and family-gathering space.