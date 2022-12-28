What is the Most Popular Christmas Baby Name?

By
Donna Vissman
-
During this time of year, Google search for baby names was up over 200 percent. In a recent study, Absolute Digital Media found the most popular festive baby name around the world is Maria.
Here are other key findings from the study.
  • Maria is the most common female baby name worldwide, with more than 61 million with this moniker
  • If you’re looking for a traditional, yet festive first name for a boy, then David is most popular, ranking 13th worldwide!
  • 54 of the most popular festive baby names in the world are most prevalent in the United States.
  • New parents in Nigeria tend to choose festive baby names with 13 of the most popular names featured.
  • Approximately 3,782,165 people around the world are named Jesus with it being most prevalent in Mexico.
See the list of most popular baby names below.
baby names
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.

