What is the Most Common Dad Joke in Tennessee?

Happy Father’s Day! We’ve all heard a Dad joke, a joke that uses puns or a clever play on words, the type of joke that might make the kids roll their eyes at dad for just how silly the joke is.

Betting.com surveyed 1,500 fathers across the U.S. in May 2023 to determine the most common dad jokes across the country. They asked dads about their favorite dad jokes and the types of reactions they get. Plus, they also asked 1,000 moms what they think of the dad-isms they hear from their spouses. The average age of the dad participants was 47, and the average age of the mom participants was 45. Here’s what the study found:

The most popular dad joke in America (and most popular in Tennessee) is:

Kid: “I’m hungry.”

Dad: “Hi Hungry, I’m Dad.”

The next most common dad-sim is “I’m not sleeping, I’m just resting my eyes”.

Next is the phrase “back in my day”

35% of survey respondents said that they take part in dad-isms because it makes their kids laugh.

15% of survey respondents said they keep turning to these sayings because it annoys their kids.

23% said that they have to say dad-isms on account of it being a part of their fatherly duty

7% admit that using dad jokes is just a habit that’s hard to kick.