What is the Average Price of Gas?

The price of a gallon of gas in the United States has nearly reached all-time highs. Since 2008 the highest recorded average price of gas was $4.11. Below you can read the average price of gas around the country and Tennessee. Data below from AAA and GasBuddy
As of March 8, 2022
- Average national price of regular: $4.06
- Tennessee average national price of regular: $3.87
- Tennessee average national price of diesel: $4.59
- Williamson County: $4.01
- Rutherford County: $3.86
- Wilson County: $3.85
- Davidson County: $3.88
- Robertson County: $3.94
- Dickson County: $3.86
- Sumner County: $3.85
- Maury County: $3.87
- Cheatham County: $3.88