What’s Happening With the Former Local Taco Location in Brentwood?

In June 2023, The Local Taco permanently closed its Brentwood location at 146 Pewitt Drive.

Filling its location will be Coastal Grub. We don’t have much information about Coastal Grub but we do have some information that was presented during a recent Brentwood Planning Commission meeting.

At the Commission meeting, the restaurant presented a renovation plan at 146 Pewitt Drive, a project of restauranteur Jay Pennington of Urban Grub. Presented to the Planning Commission were details of the project, including interior renovations, minor additions to the building, window upgrades, and new site work with additional landscaping and hardscape. Existing exterior materials will remain, along with new concrete planters, to provide additional green space and screening of the parking area. The building will be painted light blue with gray accents.

Thirty-three parking spaces are required for the project, but the site currently has twenty-five; the restaurant will add eight additional with a shared parking agreement with an adjoining lot.

The restaurant is expected to open in the fall of 2025.

As we learn more about this project, we will share it here.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email