What Is Cholesterol? (PLUS: Discover How Soltea Can Help!)

Has your doctor told you that your cholesterol is high? Do you know your diet needs some adjustment, but aren’t sure where to start? Learn more below from Soltea, a natural dietary supplement for optimal cholesterol health. Live your best life with recommended lifestyle adjustments and Soltea!

What Is Cholesterol?

Cholesterol is a waxy substance that naturally occurs in the bloodstream. Cholesterol in itself is not bad. In fact, your body uses cholesterol to create healthy cells. Having too much LDL cholesterol (the “bad” cholesterol), however, can cause problems. High LDL cholesterol can result in fatty deposits in the arteries, which can lead to health risks like heart attack and stroke.

Do I Have High Cholesterol?

Measuring your cholesterol level is a standard part of a wellness exam. By taking a simple blood test, your primary care provider can perform a lipid panel, which measures total cholesterol, including HDL (“good”) cholesterol and LDL (“bad”) cholesterol levels.

What Can I Do About High Cholesterol?

The good news is that high cholesterol levels can be managed. Mayo Clinic recommends:

Eating a diet that is low in salt and rich in fruits, vegetables and whole grains

Limiting animal fats and only consuming healthy fats in moderation

Losing excess weight and maintaining a healthy weight

Quitting smoking

Exercising for at least a half-hour most days of the week

Limiting alcohol consumption (if any) to one drink per day (women) and two drinks per day (men)

Managing stress

Soltea Helps Manage High Cholesterol

In addition to making healthy lifestyle changes, many people are finding management for high cholesterol through Soltea, a natural caffeine-free supplement containing a patented theaflavin super extract from enriched green tea. Just two softgels contain the theaflavin equivalent of 35 cups of green tea. Theaflavin is believed to lower cholesterol levels and help adults manage healthy cholesterol levels. Don’t live with a broken heart… take Soltea every morning instead! Learn more at https://soltea.com/.

Have a question for Soltea? Fill out the form below:

<br />

