What Grads Really Want for Graduation

Whether the graduate in your life is graduating from high school or college, graduation is a big accomplishment that should be celebrated! A great way to show your support and expression of congratulations is by gifting a present that is not only sincere but also memorable and desired by the graduate.

Up to $100

A Carhartt Hybrid Backpack is a versatile bag that can be worn as a backpack or a tote. With an easy-to-use top-loading compartment that includes a padded pocket for a laptop and a water-repellent exterior, this bag is designed for durability and practicality.

Shop Fanatics for the high school graduate going to college! Gift them a package with all the necessities they need to proudly represent their school. A gift basket filled with college shirts, sweaters, sweatpants, beanies and more is sure to get them excited about the next chapter of their lives.

Triangle Senior Year provides custom photo collages for you to create a custom-made, special gift for the graduate in your life.

A Portable Security Case is a great gift that provides security and practicality. Graduates can easily store money, important documents and other valuables in even the smallest of spaces with a portables security case.

An Echo Dot Speaker is perfect for any graduate. This smart speaker comes with a clock and Alexa. The Echo Dot Speaker can be purchased in a variety of colors and patterns to match any decor.

$100+ Gift Ideas

Apple Airpods are perfect for any graduate. Chances are the graduate you know is always plugged into technology. These can be used to listen to music, audiobooks or podcasts as they go about their day. Convenient, practical and an absolute spoilage, AirPods will bring a smile to any graduate’s face.

A Spa Package from A Moment’s Peace would be a great way to reward years of hard work and the accomplishment of graduation. Some packages include facials, massages, mani-pedis and more. You can also purchase services a la carte.

Pandora is a jewelry company known for charm bracelets that mark milestone moments. Consider starting your graduate’s charm bracelet off with charms to mark their graduation milestone. They can continue building onto this bracelet for years to come with all of life’s milestones.

Ninja Air Fryers are a great gift for any graduate. Healthier food in a fraction of the time with little clean-up all while minimal countertop space is taken up. They will be thankful on their busy days that dinner was quick, easy and delicious.

An Apple Watch can be the perfect gift for fitness, health, tech, task lists and so much more. It is like having a personal assistant on you at all times to keep you organized and productive.