What Does it Mean to be the ‘Best Realtor’?

Whether you are buying, selling or find yourself on both sides of a transaction, discovering the best realtor is one of the most important steps in the process.

But what exactly does it mean to be the best? Is it all metrics and numbers? Is it profit, volume or speed of sales?

Maybe being the “best realtor” goes beyond the numbers. Recently, Inman, a leading site in real estate news for agents and brokers, asked five top luxury realtors, including Middle Tennessee’s own Marty Warren from Warren Bradley Partners, about this very topic.

Marty Warren on Being the “Best Realtor”

When asked what it meant to be the best, Warren answered, “well respected by clients and fellow agents” and providing “the best service possible to each and every client.” And, how true. Respect is earned, garnered and gained by delivering exceptional customer service with every interaction.

When asked about advice he would give to other agents striving to be their best, Warren noted that agents should “empathize, be reachable and be innovative and knowledgeable about the marketplace.” Anticipating clients’ needs and being creative in how to meet them are hallmarks of exceptional agents, such as those found at Warren Bradley.

Marty Warren and Warren Bradley Partners remain committed, as always, to focusing on clients. When you put people as the first measurement of being “the best,” other key metrics like sales numbers, and volume have a tendency to fall right into place!

Find Your Luxury Home With Warren Bradley Partners

