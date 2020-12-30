What Are Dental Implants? Are They Right for You?

There’s nothing like a beaming smile and the renewed self-confidence that comes along with dental implants. If you could benefit from seeing an oral surgeon, you’re in good company. In fact, the Centers for Disease Control NHANES Study estimates that more than 120 million Americans are missing one or more teeth; approximately 35-36 million Americans are missing all of their teeth in one or both jaws. The problem may be more common than you think!

The good news is, dental implants are widely available, and the technology involved in these outpatient operations has become increasingly better over the years. And the best news? Dental implants are highly successful. Success estimates range between 95–99 percent; a study in the Journal of Oral Implantology reports success rates of dental implants at 97 percent.

What Are Dental Implants?

Dental implants, available at Coyne Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Center, are the superior tooth replacement option. (Other options, which are fragile or temporary, include: Fixed Bridge, Flipper, Metal Partial, and Dentures.)

Dental implants are made of titanium. Like natural teeth, dental implants have both a root and crown (the visible part of the tooth). The root portion of the implant is secured to the jaw, where the titanium permanently bonds with the bone. Once healed, a support post (abutment) is placed on top of the implant – ready for a new crown.

How Do Dental Implants Work?

As the most comfortable and permanent solution, dental implants promote good jaw health and strength. They keep healthy teeth intact, and they can last a lifetime, offering comfort, stability, and aesthetic appeal to many patients.

Dental implant surgery is a multiphase process. First, the damaged tooth must be extracted. The area must be allowed to heal, which may take two to three months. Next, the implant can be placed. In some situations, the extraction and implant can occur at the same time to minimize the number of surgeries needed.

Am I a Candidate for Dental Implants?

Dr. Cathleen Coyne advises that dental implants may be appropriate if you:

Would like to be able to eat any type of food

Are missing one or more teeth

Have a fully grown jawbone

Have oral tissues in overall good health

Have enough healthy bone tissue (or can have a bone graft) to secure the implants

Are likely to have healthy bone growth

Would like to improve speech

Can’t or don’t want to wear dentures

