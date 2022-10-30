WGES Celebrates Three-Decade Career of Beloved Bus Driver

The Walnut Grove community is showing its love and appreciation for a WCS bus driver who spent more than 30 years behind the wheel. Glendra Thompson announced recently that she is retiring early due to health concerns.

To celebrate Mrs. Thompson’s long and distinguished career, Walnut Grove organized a parade in her honor. Hundreds of students, former students, parents and colleagues lined the streets of the Cottonwood neighborhood on October 24 as Mrs. Thompson and her family traveled the bus route. The evening concluded with a reception at the school.

