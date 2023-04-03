Wet Bar Ideas for Your Home

Want to create an inviting space for entertaining guests? Maybe you’ve been perusing ideas for incorporating a wet bar into your home. Consider this an opportunity to add style, character, and a focal point to your entertainment space.

What is a Wet Bar?

In short, a wet bar is a small bar that includes a sink and a mini-fridge that’s typically used for mixing and serving alcoholic beverages. Conveniently, wet bars can extend to coffee and tea stations or just cold drinks, depending on the homeowner’s taste. Having plumbing installed makes it much more convenient to mix drinks, coffee, teas, or mocktails with extremely easy cleanup. Whether you want a small wet bar tucked away in an unused corner, or a large basement bar accompanied by bar stools and ample counter space, the creative opportunities are endless!

Why Should I Install a Wet Bar in My Home?

Wet bars are all the rage when it comes to quick home additions, and they make the perfect entertainment space for guests. Whether you’re hosting an intimate dinner party, or the family is coming to town, a modern wet bar can elevate the evening in sophisticated style. Plus, there’s always the added benefit that when the guests leave, you’ll be enjoying the wet bar space on your own time for at-home date nights and movie marathons. Not to mention that designing a simple area for entertainment can increase the value of your home. If you’re in need of some inspiration, we’ve compiled a list of our six favorite wet bar ideas below.

Wet Bar Design for a Remodeled Basement

When it comes to remodeling basements, wet bars are a great addition to your new design. Often, our basements become the entertainment hub for family nights, hosting everything from pool tables to a giant flatscreen TV. Installing a basement bar complete with a bar sink keeps the fun going without ever having to run up the stairs. With more space to work with, consider adding a touch of charm and more seating with bar stools. Not only does a basement bar add more space to hang out, but it also increases your storage capacity. Thanks to your new home bar, you can sit back and pour yourself a glass of wine without having to stray too far from the couch!

Modern Wet Bar with Open Shelves

Open-shelved bars don’t always have to look cluttered. A beautifully organized open shelf can add a fresh look and offer an extremely satisfying aesthetic. Generally, homeowners install cabinets to hide away their messy storage. However, wet bars are great places to implement open shelving or floating shelves as they make reaching for that martini glass much easier.

Plus, open-shelved wet bars can make stunning decor focal points! Try showcasing a few of your favorite wine glasses or display your fancy old-fashioned tumblers and expensive liquor bottles. In addition to vintage statements, consider using floating glass shelves and lovely modern lights in concert with an elegant backsplash to add just enough texture to your space.

Formal Dining Room Mantel Bar

A wet bar in the formal dining room is a dynamite solution for anyone looking to avoid getting up during dinner to run back and forth to the kitchen. We’re all too familiar with that frazzled feeling of trying to keep everyone’s wine glasses full while running to grab the after-dinner coffee and dessert from the kitchen. With a simple dining room mantel wet bar, everything’s within arm’s reach, including that perfectly chilled bottle of prosecco. And the extra counter space and bar sink come in handy when entertaining a large group.

Fully Stocked Wet Bar in the Kitchen

If you are a frequent entertainer, it can be difficult to find space for all of your bar needs —wine racks, liquor cabinets, a prep sink, a wine cooler, a mini fridge, storage shelves, and more. A wet bar in the kitchen is one of the most common solutions for extra bar space. You can free up your main fridge and designate a specific area for easy-prep beverages. This way, you don’t have to worry about dirtying the whole kitchen when you have friends over for drinks.

Also, a kitchen wet bar can serve double duty as a coffee bar. Make it an all-day affair by keeping all your coffee supplies in one convenient place —from coffee mugs to your Keurig to a fancy new espresso machine. Make a gorgeous display of your whole bean coffee while having a spot to store your various creamers, milk, and syrups. Who needs Starbucks when you’ve got everything you need at home? Also, no one is stopping you from adding a splash of that boozy Irish Cream to your afternoon coffee. Not only is this aesthetically pleasing, but it is also convenient for morning or post-dinner coffee.

Stunning Wet Bar in a Hidden Nook

Maybe you want a wet bar, but you’re not sold on showcasing it front and center—or perhaps you just don’t have room. Utilize a nook in your house or even a tucked-away space for a wet bar area. Designing a wet bar tucked away in a cabinet console or flush with the back wall of your living room has an understated elegance to it.

Just be sure that wherever you place this hidden wet bar, the flooring in the room is waterproof because, let’s face it, accidents happen. Luxury vinyl planks, engineered hardwood, and porcelain or ceramic tiles are the best solutions for spillproof areas. While wood floors beautifully complement the entertainment area, it’s always wise to invest in a wood-look luxury vinyl or ceramic tile in case of spilled drinks.

The Living Room Drink Cart for a Handy Dry Bar

Guests tend to gravitate toward where your food and drinks are being served, so having a place designated for drinks and entertainment is key. Even if you don’t have the space or the budget for a whole mini fridge, keeping a drink cart on hand is always helpful. There’s a reason why bar carts were so popular in old England—they’re convenient!

Many of us have experienced this phenomenon where we spend the whole day cleaning the house for guests only to have them hover over the kitchen island, picking away at the charcuterie board. You can solve this problem by keeping the party in the cozy (not to mention clean!) living room with a simple drink cart on hand. Living room drink carts are available in various styles, finishes, and sizes, making it ideal to house all of your booze and bar glasses in one place.

