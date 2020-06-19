



WesVet Animal Hospital is proud to announce the opening of its Brentwood location at 5511 Edmondson Pike #205.

Specializing in modern care with same-day appointments and a customer-centric approach, WesVet is currently seeing patients Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to noon, with closures on weekdays from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and entirely on Wednesday and Sunday. Visit wesvet.com or call (615) 739-5824 to make an appointment.

“We’re so excited to start building relationships with pets and their families here in the Brentwood community,” said Dr. Wes Schoonover. “With state of the art equipment and a passionate staff already in place, we’re proud to be able to offer such high-quality vet care in the community for years to come.”

Specializing in preventative medicine, vaccinations, early detection, surgery, and dental for pets in all age ranges WesVet Animal Hospital was built for compassion and innovation.

Learn more at www.wesvet.com or follow them on Facebook.



