Westwood Elementary Principal Announced

Scales Elementary Assistant Principal Dr. Shelley Kofahl has been named the new principal of Westwood Elementary School. Superintendent Jason Golden introduced her to the Westwood faculty and staff May 24. She will replace Jill Hunt who has taken a position in another school district.

“Shelley is an energetic, driven leader who is committed to her students, staff and school community,” said Golden. “She is the right person to lead Westwood.”

Kofahl joined WCS in 2005 and was an elementary teacher at Heritage, Longview and Hillsboro before being named assistant principal at Allendale Elementary. She served in that role for five years and as assistant principal at Scales for the past two years.

“It has been my privilege to serve the Spring Hill and Brentwood communities as a classroom teacher and an assistant principal over the last 15 years,” said Kofahl. “I am extremely honored to be selected as the next principal of such a special school. I look forward to partnering with the faculty, staff and families of Westwood to continue building an exceptional learning community for our students.”

Kofahl earned a Bachelor’s in Elementary Education from Southeastern University; a Master’s in Administration and Supervision from Middle Tennessee State University; and a Doctor of Education in Leadership and Professional Practice from Trevecca Nazarene University.

She will begin her new role July 1, 2022.