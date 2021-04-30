Westhaven’s Town Center is Officially Complete

The vibrant Town Center at Westhaven, Southern Land Company’s award-winning master-planned community in Franklin, is officially complete. Southern Land Company Founder & CEO Tim Downey marked the milestone during a public, celebratory event at Westhaven on Wednesday, April 28, which included the naming and dedication of the community’s new lakefront park, Magli Green. Magli Green will be open to the public and will serve as a venue for concerts, special events, and ongoing programming.

Rounding out the wide variety of more than 30 businesses and services at the Town Center are three new additions: Coal Town Pizza & Public House, a fast-casual pizza restaurant; FIT 2, a second fitness center for Westhaven residents; and a new state-of-the-art office for Westhaven Realty.

The final new piece of the Town Center is Magli Green, a picturesque lakefront park, where Westhaven residents and members of the greater Franklin community gathered for the celebration, alongside several special attendees from the City of Franklin, including Mayor Ken Moore, Aldermen Margaret Martin, and Brandy Blanton, Alderman at Large and Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Transportation John Schroer, Police Chief Deborah Faulkner, and Fire Chief Glenn Johnson.

During his remarks, Downey explained the reason for the name Magli Green, crediting his longtime friend, the late Boyce Magli, as being one of the original dreamers behind Westhaven.

“The park, to me, is the crown jewel of the Town Center, and the perfect way to pay tribute to Boyce Magli and his family, who dreamed of what was possible for this land many years ago,” said Downey. “Boyce had the idea to assemble this land and put together a master plan to transform it into something special and magical. He believed it could be a place where beauty and the outdoors are treasured, and where community and civic pride are evident around every corner. Westhaven embodies all of this, and so much more.”

Magli Green will serve as a public park and venue for concerts, special events and ongoing programming.

Additionally, Downey recognized the Jewell family of Franklin as another family that was integral in the origins of Westhaven and indicated another celebration will be planned in the future.

Boyce Magli’s son, Cooper, spoke about his father’s legacy and what the new park would mean to him.

“My father was a consummate deal-maker and passionate outdoorsman,” said Magli. “It was these two pursuits that helped turn the land into the community that we see today. This park honors my father’s dedication to his profession and the community, his friendship with the Jewell family, and his passion for the outdoors. It’s truly a fitting tribute.”

As part of the celebratory evening, attendees enjoyed ice cream and a champagne toast, followed by the kick-off of Westhaven’s summer live music series, Music on the Green, sponsored by Southern Land Company.

